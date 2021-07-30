Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa man who injected a woman with methamphetamine before she died was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
Cody James Vancenbrock, 28, was sentenced Thursday in the death of Ashley Shafer, 24, who died from methamphetamine injected by Vancenbrock in an Oskaloosa apartment on Aug. 4, 2019.
He pleaded guilty in February to delivering a controlled substance causing death or serious injury.
Prosecutors allege Vancenbrock and two others drove Shafer's body to a rural area in Mahaska County and dumped it in the Skunk River. The body was found the next day.
Last year, Nicholas Kelly pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse. His wife, Holly Kelly, pleaded guilty last year to a misdemeanor count of obstructing prosecution, KTVO reported.