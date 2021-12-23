Ex-candidate charged in Wisconsin Public Media chief’s death
MADISON — Prosecutors have charged a former Fitchburg City Council candidate in connection with the July death of Wisconsin Public Media Director Gene Purcell.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported 31-year-old Shawnicia Youmas was charged Tuesday with homicide by negligent driving, a felony.
According to a criminal complaint, Youmas’ vehicle collided with Purcell’s motorcycle near the Wisconsin Public Broadcasting building in Madison on the afternoon of July 27. Data from the air bag control module in her car showed she was traveling nearly 65 mph 1.5 seconds before the collision. The speed limit in the area was 30 mph.
Youmas estimated she was traveling 35 to 40 mph behind Purcell. According to the complaint, she said Purcell was swerving ahead of her and appeared confused. She said he cut in front of her, although she added she may have tried to pass him before the crash.
Traffic cameras showed Purcell traveling in a normal fashion, although the footage didn’t capture the crash itself.
Purcell was a longtime figure in public broadcasting in Wisconsin. In 2018 he became director of Wisconsin Public Media, which operates Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Television.
Youmas won a three-way primary in February for a seat on the Fitchburg council but dropped out of the race because she planned to move. Former Mayor Jay Allen was ultimately elected to the seat on April 6.
Youmas is due to make her initial court appearance on Jan. 6. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for her.
Ex-jailer accused of helping inmate escape in Iowa
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A former jailer in Webster County is accused of helping an inmate escape.
Michelle R. Valenti, 30, of Fort Dodge, faces several felony charges in connection with the Dec. 11 incident in which an inmate, Jordan Mefferd, 43, of Fort Dodge, was able to break out of the jail. Mefferd was taken back into custody hours later, and now faces a felony escape charge.
A criminal complaint cites surveillance video showing that Valenti was the only person with access to the controls capable of unlocking the door Mefferd used to exit onto a bridge between the Law Enforcement Center and the Webster County Courthouse. He then allegedly used multiple bed sheets tied together to lower himself to the ground.
Authorities say Valenti later admitted to facilitating the escape.
She also faces a misdemeanor charge for allegedly performing sex acts with a different male inmate.
Valenti is jailed on $22,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing will be Dec. 29.
Mason City School Board firm in dropping Mohawk nickname
MASON CITY, Iowa — An Iowa school board has upheld the decision to drop the “Mohawk” name and mascot, despite some pushback from the community.
In November, the Mason City School Board voted to end use of the Mohawk nickname after the Meskwaki Nation in Iowa and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council of Akwesasne, New York, objected to the Native-themed mascot.
The topic was put on the agenda for the Monday night meeting in response to a presentation by members of the Facebook group, “Mason City Mohawk Save the Name.” But the Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the board held firm with its decision.
Around 20 people spoke at the meeting, and they were about evenly split in supporting or opposing the decision to change mascots.
Calls for such changes have grown more insistent across the country in recent years, leading schools and professional sports teams to drop names and mascots connected to Native American culture.
School reopens after chemical leak, parents demand answers
SPOONER, Wis. — Officials in Spooner have reopened a middle school after a mysterious chemical leak in November triggered an evacuation and left dozens of students sick.
Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the school district announced the school would reopen on Tuesday. But parents said they’re upset that the district hasn’t provided clear answers about what students were exposed to or whether the problem has really been resolved.
The district evacuated the school on Nov. 10 and initially blamed a contractor coating sewer pipes near the school for causing the leak.
District officials said in a news release Monday announcing the reopening that the school has been aired out and environmental reports have been completed. The release suggests the chemical styrene, which is used to make plastics and rubber, may have been the culprit.
That’s not good enough for some parents. Stacy Metzig, whose daughter Shakayla was treated at a hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning following the evacuation, wants to know exactly the chemical was and what caused the leak.
“You’re saying that the school is closed and then all of a sudden we get a thing stating that you’re reopening,” she said. “I’m 100 percent not comfortable sending (Shakayla) back.”
Wisconsin Public Radio requested the environmental reports but the district refused to turn them over, citing an open investigation.
Committee hopes to pick new UW-Madison chancellor by May
MADISON, Wis. — The leader of a committee searching for a new chancellor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison says she wants to pick someone by May.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported the committee’s chairperson, Karen Walsh, laid out the group’s timeline on Tuesday. The plan calls for an application deadline in mid-March, semifinalist interviews in mid-April, finalist campus visits in early May and a hiring recommendation to the full Board of Regents by the middle of the month.
Walsh said she wants the plan is to avoid hiring an interim chancellor after Rebecca Blank leaves this summer to take over as president at Northwestern University.
Whoever wins the job will make between $600,126 and $900,190 after the regents approved a new salary range for the position on Monday. The old range was $489,334 to $734,000. Blank’s base salary is $606,154.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, called the range increase “incredibly tone-deaf.”
A consultant with AGB Search, a firm assisting the UW System in the Madison chancellor search, praised the increase, saying it keeps pace with other Big 10 schools. Many search firms earn a percentage of the final candidate’s starting salary, but AGB Search’s deal with the UW System is unclear. The State Journal requested a copy of the contract two weeks ago but the system hasn’t turned anything over yet.
Wisconsin prisons struggle with staffing shortage
MADISON — Almost one-fifth of the jobs within the state Department of Corrections are unfilled, according to agency data.
Wisconsin Public Radio reported on Tuesday that about 1,100 correctional officer and sergeant jobs remain open and maximum-security facilities in Portage and Waupun are operating with only half their staff. Officials were forced to close a cell hall at Waupun last year and now have resorted to moving about two dozen guards each pay period to Waupun from other facilities to handle the workload.
Inmates say they’re spending longer hours locked in their cells because facilities lack personnel to watch them when they’re out. Corrections spokesman John Beard said that the amount of time inmates get outside their cells varies on what programs they participate in but acknowledged recreation time at Portage has been canceled occasionally due to a staff shortage.
Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr said low pay and fears of contracting COVID-19 are keeping people from applying for positions.
Legislators approved raising guards’ pay from $16.65 to $19.03 per hour in the last two-year state budget in hopes of filling vacancies. They’re also considering a bill that would raise minimum wages by 50 cents per hour on top of an annual 2% wage increase or boost all pay rates by $5 an hour, although that option would require legislators to approve additional funding.