DES MOINES — The second largest school district in Iowa improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday.
The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor for the Northern District of Iowa announced a settlement with the Cedar Rapids Community School District in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices.
The district also promised in the settlement agreement to improve staff training on how to address and de-escalate students’ disability-related behavior through appropriate measures.
A justice department investigation found that the district subdued students with disabilities through unnecessary restraints and improper confinement in small seclusion rooms, sometimes multiple times in a day and often for excessive periods of time.
The investigation covered the three school years ending in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Investigators found 4,968 incidents where students were secluded, restrained or transported from class and more than 83% of cases involved a student with a disability.
The Cedar Rapids district has an enrollment of more than 16,850 students, making it second largest behind Des Moines Public Schools.
A letter from the Justice Department to Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush dated Monday indicated that district had used seclusion and restraint as a substitute for appropriate educational or behavioral support despite state regulations and the district’s own policy against such practices.
“When schools isolate and unlawfully restrain children with disabilities, rather than provide them with the supports needed for success in the classroom, they violate the promise of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
Bush said the DOJ did not identify any specific incident, complaint, child or school as being the source of the review that began in October 2020.
“I’m proud of the hard work our staff have already done before and throughout this investigation,” she said in a statement. “Over the next 30 days, the district will be in communication with staff, parents, students, and other stakeholders about the changes on the horizon.”
In November 2020, the Iowa State Board of Education adopted new rules that limited educators to using seclusion and restraint of students as a last resort and only when there’s a threat of bodily injury. The change came after years of criticism and pushback on use of seclusion rooms in schools.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Democrats who run state government celebrated while announcing that tax-rebate checks — totaling more than $1.2 billion — on Monday began heading to 6 million taxpayers.
Rebates on income and property taxes are part of a $1.83 billion inflation-relief package built into this year’s budget.
“Everyone knows inflation is a global problem with local consequences,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a Chicago news conference. “Prices at the pump and at the supermarket have taken Illinois families on a roller-coaster ride over the past months. It’s exactly the kind of thing that responsible government should help our residents with and we have, starting today.”
With eight weeks remaining before the November election, the timing is perfect for Pritzker, and Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who shared Monday’s spotlight, and virtually every member of the General Assembly. Rebates will arrive by mail or direct deposit in the closing days of the campaign season, when voters make up their minds.
Individual taxpayers making less than $200,000 will receive a $50 rebate, with $100 to couples filing jointly earning less than $400,000, Revenue Director David Harris said. Taxpayers will also receive $100 for claimed dependents, up to three. Property tax rebates will be equal to the amount a homeowner claimed as a credit on income tax returns last year, up to $300, Harris said.
The rebates are the capstone to the effort begun last winter by Pritzker, and beefed up by legislative Democrats, to fight near-record inflation, which ran as high as 9% this year. Other initiatives include a six-month freeze on an increased motor fuel tax, a year-long suspension of the sales tax on groceries, and a back-to-school sales tax holiday on classroom supplies during August. At the same time, more than $1 billion is put aside for future emergency expenditures.
5 Chicago teens wounded from Sunday to Monday
CHICAGO — Three teenagers suffered gunshot wounds in two separate attacks early Monday in Chicago, according to investigators. Two teens also were wounded in unrelated shootings Sunday afternoon, meaning five teenagers — four of them juveniles — suffered gunshot wounds in a roughly 14-hour period.
Two of the teens, 14 and 18, were in good condition after being shot around 1 a.m. while walking on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue in Englewood, police said. Someone from inside an approaching black SUV opened fire, striking both the boy and man.
A third teen, 15, was dropped off at Loretto Hospital on the city’s West Side around 3:50 a.m. after suffering a gunshot wound to the right leg. The boy later was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he had been listed in fair condition.
Police said they don’t yet have specific details about the attack that left the 15-year-old injured, but a police spokesperson said investigators do not believe the 15-year-old was injured at the same time as the other teens and police are treating the two attacks as separate cases.
The shootings came less than a day after two unrelated shootings Sunday afternoon that left two other teens wounded.
Authorities were called to a scene where a 14-year-old girl had been shot in the face in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, police said.
About two hours earlier, a 13-year-old boy was shot while allegedly trying to steal a car in the Bronzeville neighborhood around 2:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Prosecutor labels R. Kelly sexual predator
CHICAGO — R. Kelly is a sexual predator who parlayed his fame to abuse minors, a prosecutor said Monday during closing arguments at the R&B star’s child pornography and trial-fixing trial.
Addressing jurors in a courtroom in Chicago, Kelly’s hometown, Elizabeth Pozolo cited one of Kelly’s accusers who was the government’s star witness at the monthlong trial.
Referring to the accuser by a pseudonym, “Jane,” Pozolo said Kelly “took advantage of Jane’s youth. He repeatedly abused her. He performed degrading acts upon her for his own sick pleasure.”
She said Kelly and his two co-defendants helped to recover child pornography videos and hid evidence before Kelly’s 2008 trail, at which he was acquitted.
She said they acted to cover up the fact that “R. Kelly … the R&B superstar … is actually a sexual predator.”
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Anne Burke, chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court, announced her retirement on Monday.
The 78-year-old jurist will end her 16-year high-court tenure on Nov. 30.
“I have been blessed to serve as a Supreme Court Justice...,” Burke said in a prepared statement. “The past three years as chief justice have been a challenging time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but I am thrilled with the progress made by the Illinois courts.”
The seven-member court, which has the authority to fill interim vacancies, has chosen Joy Cunningham, a justice on the First District Appellate Court, to take Burke’s place.
Burke’s husband, Edward Burke, a Chicago alderman for half a century, is scheduled to go on trial next year on federal racketeering and extortion charges. He has pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing.
Evers, Michels set debate for Oct. 14
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels announced Monday that they have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
The debate will be Oct. 14, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, held in Madison and broadcast statewide. Both campaigns put out a joint statement announcing the agreement.
The debate will include journalists from across the state, according to the statement.
“There are plenty of differences between the two candidates, but we agree that voters deserve this opportunity to hear directly from each candidate,” said Evers’ campaign manager Cassi Fenili and Michels’ campaign manager Patrick McNulty in the joint statement.”
