Robber, clerk fatally shoot each other in Chicago grocery
CHICAGO — A robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup in the store, authorities said.
The shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood killed would-be robber Nicholas Williams, 24, and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan, of Berwyn, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Williams entered the store around 6:20 p.m. and produced a handgun in an attempt to rob the store, but Hassan pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Williams in the chest, police said. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back.
Both men later died from their wounds, police said.
MAPLETON, Ill. — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June.
Steven Dierkes, 39, of Peoria, died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry, the Peoria County coroner said. The foundry manufactures cast iron engine components, the Journal Star reported.
The OSHA investigation found “the foundry routinely exposed employees to unprotected fall hazards” while they worked within 4 feet of containers of molten iron.
Caterpillar has 15 business days to comply, request a conference or contest the findings.
“We will continue to engage with OSHA to seek an appropriate resolution to its review.” Caterpillar spokeswoman Lisa Miller said.
Dierkes’ death was the second to occur at the Mapleton foundry in six months. Last December, Scott Adams of East Peoria fell to his death. Adams is believed to have fallen over 20 feet through a hole in the floor, OSHA said.
