9 UW-Madison fraternities, sororities quarantined after positive virus tests
MILWAUKEE — Health officials have directed the members of nine fraternities and sororities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to quarantine themselves after 38 students tested positive for COVID-19.
The orders from UW-Madison and Dane County health officials affect 420 Greek life students, who have been instructed to quarantine for two weeks, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
UW-Madison is also requiring COVID-19 tests for students who live in the 38 Greek life houses. The university did not say if the cases were linked to any parties or large gatherings.
But the Madison city attorney’s office last month warned two fraternities that their gatherings violated local public health orders.
So far, 440 UW-Madison students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university.
Kenosha shooting suspect’s lawyer resigns from defense fund
A lawyer representing a 17-year-old charged with shooting three people during a protest in Kenosha, Wis., has resigned from his position with a defense fund that has raked in more than $700,000 to defend his client and conservative causes.
Attorney John Pierce is defending Kyle Rittenhouse against intentional homicide charges for shooting two people to death and wounding a third during a night of unrest last month over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down.
Pierce said he resigned from the #FightBack Foundation fund, which has raised money to defend Rittenhouse, to avoid any “appearance of conflict,” USA Today reported. Pierce and his firm, Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht, have been accused of defaulting on millions of dollars owed to investors, according to court documents.
Former ComEd official charged with bribery
CHICAGO — A former ComEd vice president has been charged with bribery conspiracy, the first criminal charge tied to a federal probe that has implicated Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
The one-count criminal information document charging Fidel Marquez became public late Friday, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Federal prosecutors in July said the electric utility agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme of the company arranging jobs and vendor subcontracts “for various associates of a high-level elected official for the state of Illinois” identified as the speaker in other court records.
Madigan has not been charged and has maintained that he has done nothing wrong.
House Republicans this week requested an inquiry by an Illinois House investigative panel. Several Democrats have separately called for Madigan to resign.
The court document filed Friday alleges that Marquez solicited jobs, contracts and payments to benefit Madigan and his associates to influence legislation that benefited ComEd.
The Tribune reported that it could not reach Marquez or his attorney for comment Friday.