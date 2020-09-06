News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Kelly's lawyers want to question gang member in cell attack

'Be 4 You Go, See Elmo': Chicago tombstone maker endures

Unions threaten work stoppages amid calls for racial justice

Nine UW-Madison fraternities and sororities quarantined

Des Moines area bars can't reopen while lawsuit proceeds

Des Moines area bars can't reopen while lawsuit proceeds

09062020-wisc ill state page news in brief

Harris' mostly virtual campaign to get Wisconsin road test

Iowa prosecutor: Fatal shooting of Illinois man by police justified

Rockwell phone booth now a spot for photos, not calls

School music education adapts to COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee evictions surged after state, federal bans lapsed

Chicago police say man with knife shot, killed by officers

Illinois campaign on driving fatalities wins award

UW-Whitewater chancellor on leave, complaint investigated

Fired Iowa health department spokeswoman sues governor, top aide, says policies changed during pandemic

Black man killed by Rochester police is remembered as loving

Milwaukee health commissioner steps down, cites obstacles

Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin news in brief

Authorities find bones in Illinois based on killer's remarks

Iowa man faces federal sex trafficking charges

Police: Man in Wisconsin set woman on fire, hit person with vehicle

Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

'Skeptical:' Ernst suggests COVID numbers are inflated

Wisconsin and Illinois news in brief

Protesters sue Kenosha as Joe Biden announces Wisconsin visit

Reynolds: Wait to see if virus cases drop before new moves

'Skeptical:' Ernst suggests COVID numbers are inflated

Owner of burned business in Wisconsin accuses Trump of misleading public

Des Moines teacher has died from COVID-19, district confirms

Kenosha unrest causes $2M in damage to city-owned property

Chicago police fatally shoot 1 after gunfire hits squad car

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence 'domestic terrorism'

Suspects shoot at deputies during Dane County pursuit

State page news in brief

Iowa woman dies in South Dakota ambulance crash

Chicago officers shoot 1 after squad car comes under fire

Iowa Democrats sue over ballot rulings

$400 million hydro plant ready to produce power at Red Rock

Illinois girl's keen hearing credited with saving neighbor

Chicago mayor: Pandemic has caused $1.2B hole in 2021 budget

Police: Man killed at Chicago eatery was targeted by gunmen

Kanye West stays on Iowa ballot as challenges dismissed

Ailing Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Fiserv Forum, Miller Park to serve as early voting centers

Wisconsin Republicans take no action on policing bills

Attorney: Jacob Blake no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Police: Homeowner fatally shoots man accused of break-in