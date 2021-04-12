Board to consider $25K for man wrongfully convicted in 1995
MADISON, Wis. — The state Claims Board is set to consider awarding $25,000 to a man wrongfully convicted in a 1995 homicide that was later connected to a Milwaukee serial killer.
Sam Hadaway is seeking the maximum compensation for a wrongful conviction under Wisconsin law. The board is scheduled to meet in a closed session on April 20 to consider his claim.
Police discovered the body of 16-year-old runaway Jessica Payne behind an abandoned house in Milwaukee in August 1995. She had been sexually assaulted and her throat was slashed.
Police arrested Hadaway and Chauntee Ott in connection with the death, based partly on statements from a third man, Richard Gwin.
He told police that the three of them drove Payne to an abandoned house where Hadaway and Ott got out with Payne, and Hadaway came back alone. Gwin said Hadaway told him that Ott had tried to rob Payne and killed her because she had no money. Both Hadaway and Gwin testified against Ott.
Hadaway was convicted of attempted robbery and sentenced five years. Ott was convicted of homicide and sentenced to life.
Both Gwin and Hadaway later recanted their statements.
In 2002, the Wisconsin Innocence Project forced new DNA testing of semen collected from Payne’s body. The tests results cleared both Ott and Hadaway, pointing instead to Milwaukee serial killer, Water Ellis, who had raped and strangled at least seven women in Milwaukee between 1986 and 2007.
Prosecutors dropped the case against Ott in 2009. He spent 13 years in prison and won $25,000 from the claims board and a $6.5 million settlement from the city of Milwaukee.
Prosecutors dropped the case against Hadaway in 2018.
Dane County Board pushes to end no-knock warrants
MILWAUKEE — Members of the Dane County Board in Wisconsin are pressing the sheriff to stop any use of no-knock warrants, a police tactic that criminal justice reform advocates have pushed to ban.
The Dane County Board can’t ban the warrants, but board members are proposing a resolution to push the sheriff to stop using them, the Wisconsin Journal Sentinel reported. Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said he rarely uses the surprise raids, but they help prevent armed confrontations between police and suspects. The sheriff’s office executed no-knock warrants 11 times in 2020.
Police in Louisville, Ky., were executing a no-knock warrant in March 2020 when they shot and killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman. After her death, criminal justice reform advocates nationwide have called on the warrants to be banned.
Gov. Tony Evers has also pushed for an end to the police tactic as part of a package of reforms, but Republicans took no action on it.
Mahoney plans to retire in May, meaning that if the county board passes the resolution, the new sheriff Kalvin Barrett will likely decide whether to honor the request. Barrett, whose appointment was announced this month, will be the county’s first Black sheriff.