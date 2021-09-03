Pulitzer Prize winner to begin literacy program in her Iowa hometown
WATERLOO, Iowa — A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist known for her writing on race is joining with educators in Iowa to launch a free community-based after-school literacy program in her hometown.
Nikole Hannah-Jones said the 1619 Freedom School will hold a soft launch in October at the Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence with a small number of students before opening the full program in January at the Masonic Temple in downtown Waterloo.
The program will serve fourth- and fifth-grade students in the Waterloo Community Schools.
“We will accept any student who has a need up to our capacity. We don’t discriminate based on students’ race,” Hannah-Jones said, adding that test scores have shown “that the overwhelming need is for Black students.”
Students will remain in the program as long as needed, and additional children will be enrolled each year.
Hannah-Jones rose to fame and won the Pulitzer for her work on The New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which reframed U.S. history through a racial equity lens and helped mainstream the idea of critical race theory — a topic that has become a core Republican talking point.
Des Moines police charge juvenile with 1st-degree murder in triple-shooting incident
DES MOINES — Police have announced an arrest in a triple shooting in Des Moines earlier this week that killed one and injured two others.
Danil James Deng, 17, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of carrying out the Monday night shooting that killed 40-year-old Frederick McCuller II, of Des Moines, police said in a news release. The shooting left two other men, ages 32 and 27, with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said Deng has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and a weapons count.
Upon Deng’s arrest, police said, officers found a handgun in his possession believed to be the gun used in the shootings.
4th Chicago officer charged with felony
CHICAGO — A Chicago police lieutenant has become the fourth member of the department to be arrested on felony battery charges in recent weeks, authorities said Thursday.
According to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, Lt. Wilfredo Roman has been charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and official misconduct. The office did not provide details about the charges.
Roman’s arrest comes just one day after two other officers, Victor Guebara and Jeffery Shafer, appeared in court on aggravated battery and official misconduct charges after they allegedly beat a teenager they were trying to arrest in January after a car chase.
In early August, Officer Melvina Bogard, who shot an unarmed man as he tried to escape capture by running up an escalator in a subway station last year, was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.
UW-Madison reports 90% vaccination rate
MADISON, Wis. — Nine out of 10 people on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, including faculty, staff and students, are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the university reported Thursday.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank said she was proud of the impressive numbers, which are far ahead of the statewide average. Only 62% of adults were fully vaccinated statewide as of Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“Our high level of vaccination means that we have a robust level of protection on campus and fewer members of our community will experience severe infections caused by COVID-19, compared to areas with lower vaccination rates,” Blank said.
The university reported the numbers a week before classes were set to begin on the campus that is home to about 45,000 students and roughly 24,000 faculty and staff.
As of Wednesday, UW-Madison said 88% of students were fully vaccinated, 99% of faculty were fully vaccinated and 92% of all employees, including faculty, were fully inoculated. Among students living in dorms, 92% were fully vaccinated.