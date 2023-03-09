Republicans sent a ban on gender-affirming care for minors to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk Wednesday, less than two weeks after the measure was first brought up as a possibility.

Senate File 538 cleared the House on a 57-39 vote after passing the Senate Tuesday night. The measure will prohibit transgender minors from obtaining gender-related medical care such as puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy or any surgical interventions. People seeking these treatments for purposes outside of transitioning would still able to receive the care.

