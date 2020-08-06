3 shot at memorial honoring Madison shooting victim
MADISON, Wis. — Three people were shot at a Madison park where people had gathered to memorialize a recent homicide victim, according to police.
Gunfire erupted about 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garner Park on the city’s southwest side. Police say three people were treated at hospitals and one person was detained.
Officials said a gun and shell casings were found at the scene.
People had gone to the park to celebrate the life of 24-year-old Maurice Bowman Jr. He was shot and killed July 25 in Madison. He was a passenger in a car that was hit with gunfire from another vehicle on the southwest side.
Eight people have been homicide victims in Madison this year, double the number in all of 2019.
Madison man charged with stabbing daughter
MADISON, Wis. — A drunken Madison man fatally stabbed his 13-year-old daughter after his wife threatened to end their marriage, prosecutors said.
Travis Christianson, 44, was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Addrianna Christianson in the family’s home last Thursday. He also is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for attacking his wife, Dawn Christianson.
According to the complaint, Dawn Christianson told her husband their marriage was over if he went out to buy more beer. Instead, she went to a store, and found her husband with a knife when she returned.
When she asked about their daughter, she told police he replied, “I already killed her.” He then attacked Dawn Christianson with the knife before she was able to wrest it away from him, call 911 and pound on a neighbor’s door for help.
Bail was set at $1 million.
Officials say person gets virus 2nd time
LA CROSSE, Wis. — La Crosse County health officials say a resident has been reinfected with COVID-19, though scientists studying the virus have yet to report a case that was confirmed to be a reinfection, and not a flare-up of a previous infection.
The county Health Department, in a Facebook post Tuesday, said the person first tested positive for COVID-19 more than three months ago.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month said there had been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 reinfection.
Health officials in La Crosse County say the patient’s symptoms were not the same the second time around.
Local rapper shot to death in Chicago
CHICAGO — A man who was fatally shot as he stood with another man on one of Chicago’s most fashionable streets was a local rapper, police said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the man as 26-year-old Carlton Weekly of the suburb of Markham. Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern on Wednesday confirmed media reports that Weekly was a local rapper who performed under the name FBG Duck.
Ahern said that detectives believe that Tuesday’s shooting, in which a 36-year-old man who was standing with Weekly and a 28-year-old woman who was nearby were injured, was a planned attack in which either Weekly or the other man were “targeted.”
The shooting happened in the Gold Coast neighborhood on Oak Street, which is known for its clothing boutiques and other high-end retail, including several jewelry stores. According to police, two men climbed from two dark-colored vehicles and opened fire before getting back into the cars and driving off.
Ahern said detectives were interviewing possible witnesses and examining surveillance video footage of the shooting, as well as searching for the two cars.
Man charged in
shooting of 10-year-old
CHICAGO — The suspected driver of a car from which a 10-year-old girl was shot and killed as she watched television in her grandmother’s Chicago home has been charged with first-degree murder, police said Wednesday.
Christopher Lara, 19, is also charged with nine felony counts of attempted first-degree murder in the June 27 killing of Lena Nunez, who was shot in the head in Logan Square, police said.
Lara, of Streamwood, was arrested Monday and is scheduled to appear in bond court today.
Police haven’t released many details, but previously they said at least one occupant of a car opened fire on gang rivals in Logan Square on the city’s Northwest Side. One of the bullets went through a window of a second-floor apartment almost a block away and struck Lena, who was watching TV with her brother.