MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors charged a former top Milwaukee elections official with felony misconduct in office Friday after she allegedly sent falsely obtained military absentee ballots to a Republican state lawmaker who has advanced election fraud conspiracy theories.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm's office also charged Kimberly Zapata with three misdemeanor counts of election fraud. She's due to make her initial court appearance Nov. 28. Her attorney, Michael Maistelman, had no immediate comment, saying only that he would litigate the case in court, not in the media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.