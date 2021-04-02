Democrat Lasry raises more than $1 million for Senate bid
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry said Thursday that his campaign had raised more than $1 million since he got in the race in mid-February.
Lasry is running for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has not yet said whether he will seek a third term in 2022. Johnson previously said he wouldn’t run for a third term, but has since recanted and said recently he may not make a decision until next year.
Democratic Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson is also running but has yet to announce his fundraising totals for the first three months of the year. Numerous other Democrats, including state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, are considering running.
Lasry, who is an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks and the son of a billionaire hedge fund manager, loaned the campaign $50,000. But it raised more than $1 million and had more than $770,000 cash on hand at the end of March.
Lasry has not said how much of his family’s personal wealth he will invest in the campaign. The race is expected to be one of the hardest fought in the country, given Wisconsin’s narrow split between Democrats and Republicans.
Conservative law firm demands ministers see prisonersMADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm wants state corrections officials to relax COVID-19 safety protocols and allow volunteer ministers to visit prison inmates.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sent a letter Thursday to Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr complaining about the no-visitor policy the department adopted in March 2020 as the pandemic was taking hold. The firm argued that the policy bars volunteer ministers from visiting inmates, amounting to a violation of state law that gives clergy the right to visit inmates at least weekly and is likely unconstitutional.
The firm demands the department restore the inmates’ rights or face a lawsuit.
“In sum, the DOC’s policy is illegal and the DOC must act now to restore the rights of Wisconsin’s inmates to freely exercise their religion,” the letter said. “One year of violations is enough.”
DOC media officials didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday morning.
Body of 1 of 2 missing canoers recovered from Lake Winnebago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The body of one of the two canoers presumed drowned in Lake Winnebago has been recovered, according to Fond du Lac County sheriff’s officials.
Sonar devices used by the sheriff and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources search teams produced an image late Wednesday afternoon that sent divers into the water to investigate. They recovered an adult male matching the description of one of the victims.
The search for the second victim was suspended because the sun had set, the winds were strong and temperatures were below freezing, according to the sheriff’s office.
The search for the second man resumed Thursday.
Dakota Goldapske and Michael Gohde, both 21, ventured out on the lake Monday night after dark and in choppy conditions. Officials say they were about a mile north of the Fond du Lac River outlet when dispatchers took a 911 call from one of them.
Sheriff’s officials said at the time of the call, both were still in the canoe, but were thrown into the water a short time later. Neither had a life jacket.
Multiple agencies have been searching for the victims since then while friends and family members wait on shore.
Governor seeks legal fees from Trump, Republicans
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is seeking more than $250,000 in legal fees from former President Donald Trump and a Republican Party official related to fighting a pair of election lawsuits filed last year.
Evers made the request in two different federal courts on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Thursday.
If Evers is successful, Trump would have to pay more than $145,000 in one case. In the other, William Feehan, the chairman of the Republican Party of La Crosse County, would have to pay about $107,000. Evers also asked for more money to deter future meritless lawsuits, according to his filings.
Trump and his supporters filed several lawsuits in state and federal courts after he narrowly lost Wisconsin to Democrat Joe Biden. Republicans lost every challenge.
Trump had sought to have the Republican-controlled Legislature decide how to award the state’s 10 electoral votes instead of voters, arguing that long-standing voting practices in Wisconsin were improper.
U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig said letting state lawmakers decide the outcome of the election would have resulted in “probably the most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary.” Ludwig, who was put on the bench by Trump, ruled against him in December.
Feehan’s lawsuit alleged elaborate conspiracies that have been widely discredited. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper threw out the case in December.
Feehan is represented by Sidney Powell, who is now the target of a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, which makes voting machines.
Evers’ attorney, Jeffrey Mandell, told Pepper that Wisconsin residents should not be on the hook for the cost of defending against a lawsuit that was “frivolous” and “without any merit.”