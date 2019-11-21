2 bodies pulled from submerged car identified
CHICAGO — Bodies pulled from an auto found submerged in Lake Michigan have been identified as those of two men who disappeared after leaving a Chicago bar over the weekend.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday identified the victims as 22-year-old Joseph Ramos, of Franklin Park, and 21-year-old Antonio Lemon, of River Grove. Authorities say the two men disappeared early Sunday.
Chicago police say detectives investigating the men’s disappearance tracked a pinging cellphone to a harbor near Chicago’s central business district. Surveillance video showed a vehicle driving into Lake Michigan.
Authorities say police pulled the victims’ bodies were pulled from the water early Tuesday, with the vehicle dragged out the lake an hour later.
The medical examiner’s office has scheduled autopsies for Wednesday to determine the cause of the men’s deaths.
Ex-area development aide charged in theft schemeIOWA CITY — The former office manager of the Iowa City Area Development Group is facing federal charges for a 13-year theft scheme in which she misspent more than a half- million dollars.
Court documents filed Wednesday show that Sheri Jelinek is charged with seven counts of wire fraud.
A plea agreement signed earlier this month calls for Jelinek to plead guilty to those charges, which each carry up to 20 years in prison.
It comes about five months after a state audit documented her embezzlement from the nonprofit, which promotes workforce and economic development and is funded by local businesses.
A charging document alleges that Jelinek used the group’s money from 2004 to 2017 for more than 10,000 unauthorized purchases on its credit card that totaled $502,000. The charges were personal in nature and included a wide array of online shopping, groceries, insurance and more.
In the plea agreement, Jelinek admits only that her theft was more than $150,000 and the full amount will be determined by the court.
Man convicted of sexually assaulting boy given probationMADISON, Wis. — A man convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child has been sentenced to probation in Dane County.
The sentence handed down by Judge John Hyland Monday has upset advocates for sexual assault survivors and others.
A criminal complaint says 45-year-old Nathan McQuillen started a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy in 2016 that continued to 2018. The complaint says the teen told investigators the sexual contact was consensual.
Rape Crisis Center director Erin Thornley Parisi tells WISC-TV that someone as young as 13 is unable to consent to sex and that not mandating prison time doesn’t send that message.
The judge imposed and stayed three years in prison and five years of extended supervision, meaning McQuillen will serve prison time only if he violates his probation.
Man gets 10 years for motorcycle-car collision death
MASON CITY, Iowa — A man has been imprisoned for the crash death of his passenger after his motorcycle ran into the back of a car in Mason City.
Court records say 41-year-old Brandon Kellar, of Mason City, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of Shawn True. Police say Kellar was driving the motorcycle late on the night of Sept. 28, 2018, when his motorcycle hit the car. He and the 36-year-old True were thrown off the bike. True died from her injuries.
Kellar had pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by reckless driving. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence.
School bus rollover injures 1 student
ARCADIA, Wis. — School officials say one student suffered minor injuries when a school bus rolled over in western Wisconsin.
The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday south of Arcadia.
Arcadia Superintendent Lance Bagstad told the La Crosse Tribune the bus was carrying about 20 children. One student was taken from the scene by ambulance with minor injuries. The rest of the students were taken to Arcadia Middle School.
Trempealeau County Sheriff Brett Semingson said the driver apparently lost control of the bus after going over mud.
No other vehicles were involved.
Mother, child found dead in car in pond
ROXANA, Ill. — Police in suburban St. Louis are investigating after a woman and her young son were found dead inside a vehicle that drove into a pond.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the victims were inside a car submerged in about 10 feet of water near Roxana, Ill. Madison County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Koberna said the vehicle was pulled from the water early Wednesday after a witness reported seeing headlights bobbing in the pond.
Names of the victims have not been released.Koberna says the boy was a grade school student and that he and his mother lived in the area. He says the investigation into how the vehicle ended up in the pond is “wide open.”
Roxana is about 20 miles northeast of St. Louis.