Woman found dead in Des Moines in suspected homicide
DES MOINES — A woman has been found dead in a Des Moines home, police said Wednesday, and investigators were questioning a man about the crime.
Officers were called to the home around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check on a resident at the home, police said in a news release. Officers who arrived at the home found the woman dead. Police have not released her name or revealed how the woman died, but said her death is being treated as a homicide.
Police had initially said they were searching for a 32-year-old man who may be a witness in the case, but later announced the man had been found.
1 dead in shooting at Milwaukee park, victim found in lagoon
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say one person has died in a shooting at a city park.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert triggered by gunfire in Washington Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers searched the park and discovered a shooting victim in a lagoon, police said.
The Milwaukee Fire Department’s dive team responded and recovered the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male victim in his mid-20s has not been identified. Police have not said whether a suspect has been identified.