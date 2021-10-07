Police say officer shot woman who advanced on him with knife
DES MOINES — A Des Moines police officer shot a knife-wielding woman who advanced on him and refused commands to drop the blade, police there said.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a business district west of downtown, police said in a news release. The incident began when a man called 911 to report that a woman tried to stab him as he was walking in the 1400 block of Walnut Street and that she was continuing to follow him.
Within minutes, an officer arrived on the scene, and the woman directed her attention to the officer, police said. The officer reported that the woman advanced on him while ignoring commands to drop the knife, leading him to shoot her.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was being treated for her wounds. Police did not immediately release her name or medical condition. Police also had not released the name of the officer who shot her by early Wednesday morning.
Mother out for a walk with baby attacked on trailDE PERE, Wis. — De Pere police are looking for the assailant who attacked a mother out for a walk on a suburban trail with her baby.
Officers were called late Tuesday morning by the woman’s husband who became concerned when her walk seemed to be taking longer than expected.
Capt. Jeremy Muraski said the husband found the baby in a grassy area along the East River Trail, but couldn’t find his wife. Officers arrived and found the woman about 40 to 50 yards away from the baby.
There is no word on the woman’s condition. Police say the baby was not seriously injured, WLUK-TV reports.
The De Pere neighborhood is described as typically quiet and family-friendly by its neighbors. Law enforcement vehicles lined the street for nearly six hours while officers investigated the assault.
“To see this is fairly alarming because I have little kids and my wife is on this trail a lot,” said neighbor Douglas Kutz.
The trail reopened about 5 p.m. Police advised caution.
“Is it safe for the community right now do we believe there is ongoing danger to the public? Right now, we’re not 100 percent certain so we would advise caution,” said Muraski. “I would certainly advise anyone not walk in those areas in hours of darkness and again until we know we have the person of interest we’re looking for.”
Man gets life term for killing 74-year-old man
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to life in prison for strangling a 74-year-old Davenport man to death in 2020.
Judge Mark Fowler sentenced Charlie Gary, 20, of Davenport, to the life term for the January 2020 death of Robert Long. Gary was convicted in August of first-degree murder as well as burglary, robbery and abuse of a corpse, according to the Quad-City Times.
Prosecutors said the killing happened after Gary, who had done odd jobs for Long, asked the older man if he wanted his driveway shoveled. Long declined and Gary forced his way into the house and strangled Long, committed a sex act on the body and stole Long’s car and other items, prosecutors said.
Gary was driving Long’s car when he was arrested a day after Long’s body was found on Jan. 7, 2020.
Zebras escape from pumpkin farm, snarling trafficPINGREE GROVE, Ill. — Two zebras that escaped from a suburban Chicago pumpkin farm had travelers on a state highway doing double takes as the exotic animals hit the road during their brief taste of freedom.
The young male and female zebras escaped Sunday from a pen inside an indoor zoo at Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove. They crossed Route 47 several times and wandered through farm fields in the northwest Chicago suburb.
Illinois State Police were called due to the ensuing chase being near Interstate 90, The Daily Herald reported. Other police agencies also joined the pursuit of the striped escapees.
A passenger in a car filmed the animals running into a field and posted the video on TikTok. “They look like zebras. They got stripes. They are!” the driver exclaims in the video.
Kane County Undersheriff Pat Gengler said police blocked traffic several times in the area, worried that cars would strike the zebras or gawking motorists would get in accidents.
After about two hours, workers with the pumpkin patch and the zoo tracked down the animals on all-terrain vehicles and captured both of them. The zebras, which are supplied to the pumpkin patch by another business, were not injured during the pursuit.