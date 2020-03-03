Man charged with harboring teen
JOHNSTON, Iowa — An Oklahoma man has been charged in Iowa with harboring a runaway teenager from Mississippi.
The 15-year-old and Jared Wright, 21, were found Sunday in his car at a high school parking lot in Johnston, according to Iowa court documents. She was unharmed, said Lt. Heath Osberg of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Wright lives in Lawton, Okla.
The documents said police from Tishomingo County, Miss., contacted the Iowa department to say the girl was last seen in Tishomingo County but was thought Sunday to be in Iowa at a Walmart store in Grimes, a Des Moines suburb.
Deputies searched the store, to no avail, but she and Wright were found in the Johnston parking lot around 5:35 p.m., less than a mile away.
Iowa man claims $1 million ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man who bought a Powerball ticket that turned out to be worth $1 million claimed his prize Monday.
Shane Saxen told officials at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive that he usually doesn’t buy a ticket until the jackpot’s really high.
The ticket he bought at a Brew convenience store matched five of the numbers drawn Saturday but missed the Powerball number and the $80 million jackpot.
Saxen, 31, lives in Correctionville and works as a campus security officer at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. He plans to invest most of his winnings for retirement.
Woman charged with stealing from agency
WATERLOO, Iowa — A former secretary for Iowa soil and water conservation districts was charged Monday with stealing from the organizations.
Leslie Carey was charged with one count of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Iowa’s Northern District. Her attorney filed a notice that she would plead guilty.
Carey was an administrative aide for the soil and water conservation districts in Black Hawk and Bremer counties from 2007 to 2017. She resigned after an overdrawn account led to a state audit.
Wisconsin to conduct own coronavirus tests
MADISON, Wis. — Testing for the coronavirus will be done at two locations in Wisconsin rather than be sent out of state to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, state health officials announced Monday.
The testing will be done at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and at the Milwaukee Health Department, health officials said.
Having two labs in Wisconsin that can test for the virus means that patients will receive faster results, hopefully within a day, said Allen Bateman, an assistant director of the communicable disease division at the state lab of hygiene. He said the state has the ability to test hundreds of patients.
One person has tested positive for the virus in Wisconsin but has recovered and is doing well and is no longer in isolation, said state health officer Jeanne Ayers. There have been no other positive cases but two test results are pending. Eighteen people have tested negative.
“The risk to the public remains low in Wisconsin,” Ayers said.
UW-Stevens Point chancellor to retire
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Chancellor Bernie Patterson announced Monday that he’ll retire at the end of the year.
Patterson has served as chancellor at the central Wisconsin institution since July 2010.
He drew intense criticism from faculty and students in 2019 after his administration proposed eliminating 13 programs to help cope with a $4.5 million deficit. Opponents complained Patterson’s staff expanded enrollment and over-hired instead of planning for a leaner future.
Patterson said at the time that his administration was leading the school through “necessary changes.” Still, his administration scaled the plan back to eliminating six majors in French, German, history, geography, geoscience and two art concentrations. The administration ultimately scrapped the proposal completely in April 2019, explaining that officials had reduced the university’s workforce by about 44 positions, generating $3.5 million in savings.
Illinois confirms 4th coronavirus case
CHICAGO — Health officials say a person in Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fourth suspected case in the state and spouse of the third patient, whose case was announced over the weekend.
The Illinois and Cook County public health departments made the announcement Monday in a joint statement. Officials said the unidentified patient, a woman in her 70s, is quarantined at home and reported to be in good condition along with her husband.
Officials said they’re working to determine who the couple had been in contact with to prevent additional transmission. Officials did not reveal any information about how the couple might have contracted the virus.
Police wound Chicago man in shootout
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer shot and critically wounded a 19-year-old man Sunday after he exchanged gunfire with officers, police said.
Officers tried to stop the man Sunday afternoon when they saw him “acting suspiciously and walking,” holding something by his side, said Fred Waller, Chicago’s police chief of patrol.
The man allegedly fired at two officers after they went to question him and one officer returned fire, striking the man in the shoulder and leg, police said.