Kindergartener left at wrong bus stop, under investigation
DECATUR, Ill. — A 5-year-old central Illinois kindergartener needed the help of a good Samaritan to get home Monday after she was left in blowing snow at the wrong bus stop.
Decatur Public Schools officials said Tuesday they are investigating why Alltown Bus Service left the girl two blocks from where her mother was waiting for her. A college student heard the girl calling for help, stopped and the girl gave him her mother’s telephone number.
Amanda Hammer told the Herald & Review in Decatur she thanks God “it wasn’t a creep who came along” to help her child.Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout says the district is working with Alltown to “ensure the safety of our students at all times.”
A telephone message left with Chicago-based Alltown seeking comment Tuesday was not immediately returned.
Priest pleads guilty to child pornography, meth possession
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A priest who served at several southern Illinois parishes has pleaded guilty to the distribution of child pornography and the possession of methamphetamine.
The Rev. Gerald Hechenberger faces up to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty last week to three counts of possessing pornographic photos of children and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Hechenberger was arrested at Holy Childhood Church in Mascoutah by Belleville police on Jan. 8, 2018 after they received a tip from the organization Internet Crimes Against Children. He was stripped of his priestly duties the same day.
Authorities said investigators seized electronic devices and found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and several images and videos of child pornography in the priest’s possession.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office says none of the children depicted in the pornography were southern Illinois residents.
Hechenberger’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14.
Deputy charged with misconduct, marijuana possession
KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy is charged with misconduct in office and possessing marijuana.
A criminal complaint accuses 32-year-old Brian Houtsinger of filing a false report about the arrest of a man for bail jumping and of failing to file a report about marijuana he had confiscated during a vehicle stop. The complaint says Houtsinger later told authorities he threw the bag of marijuana in the trash at a nearby gas station.
The Kenosha News reported that prosecutors said marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the deputy’s squad car. The complaint says more than 13 grams of marijuana, packaging material and a digital scale were found in the trunk. Houtsinger told investigators the marijuana had been there for months and that he had gotten it from a “young black kid.”
Court records do not list an attorney for Houtsinger.
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of his father
SKOKIE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man is being held without bond for fatally shooting his father during an argument in their home.
Martin Chavez-Lomeli Jr. appeared Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court on first-degree murder charges in the death Monday of 54-year-old Martin V. Chavez.
According to Des Plaines police, the 22-year-old Chavez-Lomeli allegedly fired shots at his father in the bedroom of their mobile home. Before the shooting, his 10-year-old sister ran to a neighbor and asked them to call 911 “because her brother and father were fighting.”
Responding officers found Chavez’s body on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Chavez-Lomeli was arrested as drove a couple of blocks from the shooting scene, and a handgun was found in the vehicle. It wasn’t immediately known if he has legal representation.
DNA on discarded cigarette leads to homicide charges
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Prosecutors say a discarded cigarette led to charges against a man accused in a fatal tavern shooting in Oshkosh.
Casey Cameron was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 14 shooting outside Short Branch Saloon. Kevin “Hollywood” Hein was killed after he followed an armed robber out of the bar.
WLUK-TV said a criminal complaint says Cameron entered the tavern with his face covered and ordered the bartender at gunpoint to fill a bag with money. The robber fled after shooting Hein in the parking lot.
Police on Nov. 1 followed Cameron based on a tip that he matched a description of the suspect. The officer saw him toss a cigarette butt out of his vehicle and stopped to collect it. Prosecutors said DNA on the cigarette matches DNA left at the crime scene.
2nd cold-related death of season reported in Chicago
CHICAGO — Officials say the death of an 80-year-old Chicago man whose body was found on the floor of the garage is the second cold-related death of the season.
In a statement, a spokesman for Cook County said the county medical examiner’s office determined that the man died of heart disease but that exposure to the cold contributed to his death.
The man was identified by the medical examiner’s office as Curtis Matthews. The Chicago Tribune reports that he lived at the address on the city’s West Side where his body was found. The man’s death came on Monday when the low of 14 degrees made that day the coldest Nov. 11 on record.
Chicago’s first cold-related death of the fall and winter season was that of another man on Nov. 1.
Police fatally shoot person in Village of Fox Crossing
VILLAGE OF FOX CROSSING, Wis. — Police have fatally shot a person in the Appleton suburb of Fox Crossing.
Authorities said a Fox Crossing police officer and a Neenah police officer responded to a call about a suicidal person on Thursday. After interacting with the person, authorities said both officers fired their weapons, striking him. Authorities tried to revive him, but he died at a Neenah hospital.No officers were hurt. A gun was found at the scene.WLUK-TV reports the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.