State grants Iowa City schools 2-week online teaching extension
IOWA CITY — State officials have granted Iowa City public schools a two-week extension to teach all classes online as the district seeks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus among students and staff.
The state granted the request on Wednesday — the same day it received the request from the Iowa City Community Schools District, one of the largest in the state.
School districts must request a waiver from the state in order to pursue two weeks of online-only classes due to the coronavirus. The Iowa City school district already went through the process last month, garnering permission to hold classes online for two weeks when the school year began on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the district submitted a new request seeking another two-week waiver, noting in the request that Johnson County’s 14-day positivity rates had been climbing and had reached 20.4% on Wednesday.
The new two-week waiver will allow classes to be conducted online through Oct. 6.
WAVERLY — The Iowa Supreme Court disciplined again on Friday a former Iowa prosecutor for professional conduct violations.
The high court suspended Jesse Marzen’s law license for 30 days. Marzen was the top prosecutor for Floyd County before his removal in 2010 for violating ethics rules. The latest ruling is the second disciplinary matter against him.
Marzen was hired to handle the business affairs of a couple who bought and sold classic cars, including preparing their tax returns and estate matters.
The Iowa Supreme Court wrote it was “most troubled by Marzen’s willingness to provide knowingly inaccurate tax returns for his clients to give to their bank in support of a loan application.”
He was also accused of charging 18% interest on unpaid legal bills even though the charge wasn’t included in fee agreements.
Marzen was elected county attorney for Floyd County in 2006. He was removed from office in 2010 after the state’s Supreme Court found he violated ethical rules following claims he had a sexual relationship with a client while in private practice and disclosed privileged information about her to reporters.
DES MOINES — A sprawling former industrial site on the edge of downtown Des Moines would be transferred to city ownership and prepared for future development under a plan that officials announced Thursday.
The City Council will vote Monday on whether to join a consent decree that if approved by the U.S. District Court would eventually lead to the transfer of the 43-acre Dico property to the city.
For 25 years, the site bordered by the Raccoon River and a key city boulevard has been vacant, frustrating city boosters who have been embarrassed about the deteriorating, rusting buildings so close to an area being transformed with new housing and offices. Development proposals have been complicated by soil contamination left after manufacturing and other uses at the site, blamed for the presence of cancer-causing chemicals found in the city’s water supply.
The contamination and needed cleanup have been the subject of extended litigation between Titan International Inc. — the parent company of manufacturers Dico and Titan Tire Corp. — and the Environmental Protection Agency.
If the city and the court approve the deal, Dico and Titan will pay $11.5 million to the EPA and give the property to the city of Des Moines.
Police officer resigns after child pornography charge
CEDAR RAPIDS — An eastern Iowa police officer has resigned after being charged with distribution, receipt, and accessing of child pornography.
Jared Daily, 34, resigned Friday from the Belle Plaine Police Department. His federal indictment was unsealed on Sept. 3. It alleges that Daily knowingly distributed, received and accessed child pornography on a cell phone between January and June of this year.
If convicted, Daily faces a mandatory 5-year prison sentence and up to 60 years. He could also be ordered to pay nearly $1 million in fines and special assessments. Daily’s trial is set for Nov. 2.
Parole board releases woman who killed infant
INDIANOLA — A south-central Iowa woman who pleaded guilty last year to killing her boyfriend’s infant son has been released from prison on parole earlier than expected.
Tori Bittner, 23 of Indianola, was granted parole this week. Bittner pleaded guilty last September to child endangerment resulting in serious injury and sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, with credit for time served.
As part of her plea, Bittner admitted to fatally shaking 7-month-old Cody Seals in 2016. Indianola police found the baby unresponsive in an apartment, and the infant died the next day. Bittner was the girlfriend of the baby’s father at the time.
Bittner had been set to be released from prison next year, but the Iowa Board of Parole reviewed her case and granted her parole on Wednesday.