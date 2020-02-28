Man arrested in killing of 3-year-old girl in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night that claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl and sent a 27-year-old pregnant woman to the hospital.
Police say they were called to a residence on the south side of Appleton about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both victims were transported to a hospital, where the 3-year-old died. Police say the woman and girl were cut or stabbed.
The woman is listed in stable condition following surgery, police said. She is pregnant and the condition of the unborn baby is stable.
Demetrius Williams, 25, was arrested on charges of first degree intentional homicide and two counts of attempted homicide. Police say he knew the victims.
Illinois man seeks bench trial in young son’s beating death
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man charged in the beating death of his 5-year-old son asked Thursday for a judge, not a jury, to decide his fate when he stands trial.
Andrew Freund Sr. made the request during a brief hearing in McHenry County court, the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported.
Freund and Andrew “AJ” Freund Jr.’s mother, Joann Cunningham, were charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of the boy, whose body was found last April in a shallow grave near the family’s Crystal Lake home.
Cunningham pleaded guilty to murder in December and on Thursday, the judge ordered that she return to court on April 30 for sentencing.
Commission: 15 apply for vacant Iowa Supreme Court seat
DES MOINES — Fifteen people have applied to fill the Iowa Supreme Court vacancy that will occur when Justice David Wiggins retires in mid-March, officials said Wednesday.
Each of the 15 applicants will get 20 minutes in which they’ll be interviewed by the Iowa State Judicial Nominating Commission on March 6 in the Supreme Court Courtroom in Des Moines. The public is invited to observe the interviews, which also will be live-streamed on the Iowa Judicial Branch YouTube channel. The commission will also take written comments from the public until March 4.
Immediately following the interviews, the commission will begin deliberations to select a slate of three nominees to forward to Gov. Kim Reynolds for consideration. Reynolds will then have 30 days to appoint a new justice.
Abortions increase in Wisconsin for second straight year
MADISON, Wis. — The number of abortions performed in Wisconsin increased for a second straight year in 2018 after eight years of declines, the latest report from the state Department of Health Services shows.
Abortions increased 7% in 2018 over 2017. There were 6,042 abortions in Wisconsin in 2018, up from 5,640 the year before. That’s nearly double the rate of increase between 2016 and 2017 when abortions went up 3.7%.
The growth is due to there being 539 more medication abortions in 2018 compared with 2017. Planned Parenthood opened a clinic in Sheboygan in May 2018 that offered medication abortions. The number of surgical abortions actually decreased in 2018 compared to 2017.
Illinois House approves partial red-light camera ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House approved a ban Wednesday on some Chicago suburbs’ red-light enforcement cameras, an unpopular program with motorists and now part of a federal bribery investigation.
Rep. David McSweeney’s plan to prohibit red-light cameras in non-home rule cities where the Legislature has more power was OK’d 84-4, a margin bigger than when identical legislation passed in 2015.
The bill that year died in the Senate, about the same time federal prosecutors say former Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Martin Sandoval started taking bribes to be a “protector” of red-light programs in the Legislature. Sandoval has pleaded guilty to bribery and is cooperating with authorities.