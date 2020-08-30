Trump campaign wins again in ballot battle
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A second Iowa judge has ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s campaign and ordered a county to invalidate at least 14,000 absentee ballot requests.
In his ruling issued Friday evening, Judge Patrick Tott found that Woodbury County elections commissioner Patrick Gill acted improperly when he sent absentee ballot request forms to 57,000 registered voters that had their personal information filled in. About 14,000 have been returned so far.
The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, the Iowa Republican Party and other GOP groups filed lawsuits against three Iowa counties, arguing they were trying to enhance voting security. Democrats have said Republicans want to limit mail-in voting, noting Trump has repeatedly said without proof that such voting was open to fraud.
The decision came a day after another judge ruled that Linn County officials also had violated the secretary of state’s directive, voiding about 50,000 requests that had been returned.
3 people stabbed in Des Moines fight
DES MOINES — Three people were stabbed after a fight over food and alcohol erupted at a party in Des Moines early Friday, police said.
Danitia Keona Rene Hayes, 21, of Des Moines, was charged Friday with two counts of willful injury, police said.
Police said Hayes stabbed a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman during the fight. The 24-year-old was treated and released at a hospital but the 26-year-old remains hospitalized in serious condition.
A 32-year-old woman who tried to intervene was treated for minor stabbing injuries, police said.
Iowa City schools to start year online only
IOWA CITY — One of the largest school districts in Iowa is starting the school year with online-only instruction.
The Iowa City school board, citing a surge of COVID-19 cases in the area, has voted to conduct all classes virtually for the first two weeks. Classes in the 12,000-student district begin on Sept. 8.
Plane crash in Illinois kills Indiana judge
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. — A small plane crashed Saturday in southeastern Illinois, killing the pilot, who was an Indiana judge, authorities said.
The wreckage was discovered a few miles from an airport in Lawrence County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The pilot, Knox County, Ind., Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier, was the only person aboard the plane, said Sheriff Clark Cottom in Sullivan County, Indiana.
Cottom’s deputies began to investigate after the plane stopped in Sullivan County but didn’t arrive in Lawrence County as planned. The plane was a single-engine Cirrus SR22, the National Transportation Safety Board said.