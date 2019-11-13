Wisconsin Assembly passes bill helping hemp industry
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a bill intended to help the state’s industrial hemp industry as the program enters its second year.
The bill would align the state’s program with new requirements under the 2018 federal farm bill, while also allowing Wisconsin to retain control. The bipartisan measure is designed to help farmers, hemp processors, retailers and consumers as the industry grows.
The bill comes as some lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers are pushing to legalize medical marijuana and decriminalize small amounts of pot. There’s also a bill to fully legalize recreational marijuana.
Hemp and marijuana are both forms of cannabis, but hemp lacks enough of active ingredient THC to get people high.
The Assembly passed the bill unanimously Tuesday. The Senate passed it in October. It goes next to Evers.
Chicago rapper Lil Reese shot, in critical condition
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — Hospital officials say Chicago rapper Lil Reese is in critical condition after being shot at a suburban Chicago intersection.
Advocate Christ Medical Center officials identified the wounded man as Tavares Taylor, who’s known as Lil Reese, and said he’s in critical condition.
Country Club Hills police said officers who responded Monday afternoon to a reported shooting at an intersection found the shooting victim at a local hospital before he was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center.
Witnesses told officers Taylor was being pursued by another car when the pursuing motorist exited his car, opened fire and fled.
Wisconsin Assembly votes to recognize Bible Week
The state Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a resolution recognizing National Bible Week.
The Republican-authored resolution recognizes Thanksgiving week as National Bible Week. It declares that reading the Bible has contributed to the moral fiber of society. The Freedom from Religion Foundation has criticized the resolution, saying it’s inappropriate and legislators are promoting their own religion.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told reporters before lawmakers took the floor Tuesday that the chamber has traditionally recognized different religions.
The Assembly approved the resolution, 86-9, with no debate. All the legislators who voted against it are Democrats.