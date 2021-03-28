Illinois toddler dies in Wisconsin hospital 2 days after being pulled from river
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — A 2-year-old northern Illinois boy has died days after being pulled from a river he fell into while walking along the waterway, authorities said.
Jayce A. Keller, of Rockford, died Wednesday at a Madison, Wis., hospital two days after he fell into the Rock River in the Winnebago County village of Machesney Park. He was found after Monday’s fall in an inlet canal off of the river.
The Dane County, Wisconsin, medical examiner’s office identified the boy and released his name.
Preliminary autopsy results are pending further study and investigation, and additional testing is also under way, the medical examiner’s office said.
Man killed in apparent Milwaukee robbery
MILWAUKEE — A 35-year old man was fatally shot during an apparent robbery in Milwaukee early Saturday, police reported.
The Milwaukee Police Department said the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the northwest part of the city. Police said they do not have a suspect and are continuing to investigate the death.
Wisconsin unemployment rate stays at 3.8%
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.8% in February, far below the national rate of 6.2%, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.
A year ago, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the state unemployment rate was 3.3%.
Illinois group sues over direct vehicle sales
CHICAGO — The Illinois Automobile Dealers Association has filed a lawsuit against the state and electric truck startup Rivian for selling vehicles directly to consumers.
The lawsuit filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court also names Lucid Motors, an electric vehicle startup based in California that is planning to open a sales office in suburban Chicago. Rivian began taking advance orders online in November and plans to open a Chicago showroom.
“We have no choice but to file this lawsuit, both to protect consumers as well as the hundreds of franchised dealers across the state who contribute to the local economy,” dealer association president Pete Sander said in a statement Friday. The association represents more than 700 auto dealers.
The lawsuit cites the Illinois Vehicle Code and the Illinois Motor Vehicle Franchise Act, which mandates all vehicle sales to the public be made through licensed and independent franchised dealers.
The Illinois attorney general’s office issued an opinion last year that the law does not expressly require new manufacturers to establish dealership to sell their vehicles.
Secretary of State spokesman Dave Druker says the lawsuit will be reviewed and discussed with the Illinois attorney general’s office.
Rivian spokesman Leslie Hayward declined to comment on the lawsuit. A representative for Lucid Motors could not immediately be reached for comment.