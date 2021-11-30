Shots fired through Chicago hospital’s windows, no injuries
CHICAGO — Gunshots fired from cars outside a Chicago hospital entered windows on the hospital’s third and fourth floors Monday morning, but police said no one was injured.
Chicago police said the gunfire about 7 a.m. came from people shooting from inside cars during an altercation outside Saint Anthony Hospital and that bullets entered third- and fourth-floor windows.
Police said no one was hurt and no arrests had been made, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Saint Anthony Hospital President Guy A. Medaglia said the shooting happened across the street from the hospital in Douglass Park.
“It is unfortunate that this level of violence in the city continues, affecting so many neighborhoods citywide,” he said in a statement.
There have been at least two other shootings outside Chicago hospitals in recent months, including a September shooting in which a paramedic was grazed by a bullet while working on a gunshot victim in Stroger Hospital’s emergency department.
5 rescued from suburban Chicago house fire that injured 6
AURORA, Ill. — Police in Aurora are investigating after rescuing five people from a weekend house fire that also injured six people.
Aurora fire officials said the injured included one man in his 30s who was listed in critical condition with severe smoke inhalation and a police officer who suffered minor smoke inhalation.
The fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. Saturday in a two-story multifamily home.
Police arriving at the scene found residents hanging out of second-floor windows. Officers used a ladder found in the backyard to rescue five victims.
During a search of the property, officers found an unconscious man who was not breathing in the home’s basement. He was hospitalized.
Four other residents, ranging in age from 14 to 47, suffered minor burns. The fire left eight people homeless, according to authorities.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Eastern Iowa man charged with murder in shooting death of wife
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man has been charged with murder nearly six months after his wife was found shot to death inside their home.
Shane Bostrom, 34, of Eldridge, is now charged with first-degree murder in the June 10 shooting death of 28-year-old Jessica Bostrom, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.
Shane Bostrom was initially arrested on suspicion of various charges unrelated to the death, including several drug violations, misdemeanor child endangerment and felony obstruction. He has been held in the Scott County Jail since his wife’s death on those charges.
Charges upgraded 2 years after fatal Cedar Falls shooting
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Two men already jailed in connection with a botched 2019 robbery that led to a man’s death in Cedar Falls are now charged with first-degree murder.
Authorities said Monday that charges were upgraded for 20-year-old Keyon Christian Roby and 22-year-old James Wright-Buls in the death of 24-year-old Grant Saul. The two men were already being detained on conspiracy and robbery charges in connection with the killing.
Saul was shot to death at a downtown apartment on Dec. 4, 2019.