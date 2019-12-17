Chicago teen fatally shot as she walked home from work
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old Chicago girl who was fatally shot in the head while walking home from work was likely an unintended target, police said.
Police were looking at surveillance video Monday in the weekend slaying of Angie Monroy, who was a junior at Benito Juarez Community Academy.
Monroy was walking behind a small group of people Saturday in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood when a gunman opened fire around 9:45 p.m. She died Sunday.
Monroy had no criminal record and there is no indication that she was involved with gangs, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
Former Illinois city clerk convicted on child porn charge
HARVARD, Ill. — A former city clerk in a small northern Illinois community faces a maximum sentence of five years in state prison after being found guilty of one count of possession of child pornography.
Andrew Wells was found guilty of the one count last week by McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge after a one-week bench trial. Coppedge also found the 57-year-old Wells not guilty on two other child pornography counts.
Wells was the city clerk for Harvard when the discovery of a flash drive containing pornographic images in a desk at an amusement park where he also worked led to his 2016 arrest. He finished his term that ran through 2017 but did not run for re-election.
Sioux City man shot to death over weekendSIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man died Saturday night in a shooting near the city’s downtown.
Police said Chad A. Thomas, 42, was killed in the shooting just after 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Sioux City Journal.
Police received a report of shots being fired and a short time later a person returning home found an unconscious man on a sidewalk. The man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The shooting is being treated as a homicide.
Shooting suspect apparently knew victimMADISON, Wis. — The man being held for a fatal weekend shooting in Madison apparently knew the victim, according to police.
Officers are investigating the circumstances of Saturday’s shooting on the near west side, but Madison Assistant Police Chief John Patterson said investigators don’t believe it was a random act.
Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 1 p.m. and found the victim on the ground with gunshot wounds. The man died later at a nearby hospital. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Gunnar Holum, 18, of Dodgeville. An autopsy showed he died of gunshot wounds.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on a possible charge of first-degree intentional homicide. Court records show the suspect was recently allowed to enter a deferred prosecution program on a forgery charge.
Milwaukee police shoot suspect after short pursuit
MILWAUKEE — A suspect who exchanged gunfire with Milwaukee police officers following a short pursuit has died, according to authorities.
Police Chief Alfonso Morales said officers tried pulling the 23-year-old man over for reckless driving about 8 p.m. Sunday. Morales says the man fled, circled the block and crashed his car. He then got out of the vehicle and began shooting at officers, the chief said.
Three officers returned fire, striking the suspect. The chief did not say how many times the man was shot, or in what part of the body. The man was the only one in the vehicle. Morales said a gun was recovered at the scene.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday the man has died of his injuries.
The three officers, who were not injured, will be on administrative leave, per protocol, while Wauwatosa police lead an investigation into the shooting.