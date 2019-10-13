Man accused of stealing $25,000 from baseball league
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A 44-year-old northern Illinois man has been arrested on charges that he stole thousands of dollars from a youth baseball team in a league he once ran.
Joey S. Maurer of Crystal Lake has been charged with a felony count of theft between $10,000 and $100,000.The investigation began after board members of the Lake in the Hills-based Crystal Lake Baseball youth league noticed suspicious activity in the league’s bank account and called police. Lake in the Hills Police said that Joey S. Maurer, the league’s former president, allegedly stole about $25,000 by making unauthorized cash withdrawals and purchases between November 2014 and September 2016.Maurdber has been released from custody after posting $5,000 bail. He doesn’t have a listed phone number and could not be reached for comment.
Alderman uses $400K of funds to pay legal billsCHICAGO — Records show Chicago’s longest serving alderman has spent nearly $400,000 from his campaign fund to cover legal bills as he fights federal racketeering and other charges.
Campaign finance disclosures say Ed Burke’s paid $245,000 from the fund in September to the Jenner & Block law firm. Some $146,000 was paid to Loeb & Loeb around the same time. Such spending isn’t against the law.
The disclosures by “Friends of Edward M. Burke” were filed Thursday with the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Documents charging the 75-year-old Burke focused on his own law firm, Klafter & Burke. They accuse him, among other things, of trying to extort the owner of a fast-food company for legal business in exchange for city construction permits.
Burke pleaded not guilty and has denied any wrongdoing.
Police: Found human remains result of homicideDES MOINES, Iowa — Police have confirmed that human remains found at a homeless camp near downtown Des Moines was the result of a homicide.
Station KCCI reports that police confirmed the homicide investigation Friday.
Police received a tip Tuesday that led investigators to a wooded area behind an abandoned manufacturing plant, where the remains were found. At the time, Sgt. Paul Parizek said the body had been “cleverly concealed.”
Police have not yet shared other details of how the person died or identified the remains.
Police says the body was likely in the area for a few months.
Man, woman killed in fire
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say two people are dead following an early morning fire on Milwaukee’s north side.
The Journal Sentinel reports the blaze broke out around 6 a.m. Saturday.
The Milwaukee Fire Department said a man and a woman were pronounced dead after being pulled from the blaze.
The fire is under investigation.
No other information about the victims was immediately available.
Police investigating shooting death
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police say a man has been shot to death in the north-central Iowa city.
The Messenger reported that the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday, when police were called to the scene on the west side of the city for reports of a shooting.
Officers and paramedics found the man unresponsive at a home and were unable to revive him. Police Capt. Ryan Gruenberg said the man had been shot several times.
Police have not released the victim’s name pending notification of all his family members.
No arrests had been reported by early afternoon Saturday.
Human remains found in vacant houseDANVILLE, Ill. — Authorities in eastern Illinois are investigating the discovery of human remains in an abandoned, burned house.
Danville police Sgt. Eric Olson announced Friday morning that shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched on a call of possible human skeletal remains found in the house.The Vermilion County coroner’s office confirmed the remains were human.
The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports the scene was turned over to Illinois State Police forensics experts to continue the investigation.