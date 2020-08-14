Iowa and Wisconsin news in brief

Lack of body cameras fuels suspicion in Chicago shooting

UPDATE: Reynolds: 10 million acres of farmland damaged by Iowa storm

Poll: Majority in Wisconsin support masks, worry about virus

Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids to lay off 72 employees

08112020-state page news in brief

University of Iowa pushes ahead with plan to reopen for fall

Road worker dies in machinery accident in eastern Iowa

Boy, man who tried to rescue him drown in Lake Michigan