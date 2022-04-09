FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Officials in Fond du Lac are investigating what caused a chemical leak at a local plant that caused employees and neighbors to evacuate the area.
Hazardous materials crews worked for five hours to mitigate the leak at the Milk Specialties plant where 90 to 100 workers were evacuated Thursday, as well as residents in surrounding homes.
Authorities say no one was injured as a result of the leak which closed nearby streets and halted railway traffic.
The leak emitted a yellow fog from the building.
Police arrest bank robber who claimed he had grenadeWAUKESHA, Wis. — Police in Waukesha have arrested a man who allegedly tried to rob a bank Friday by suggesting he was armed with a grenade.
WTMJ-TV reported the man walked into State Bank just before 10 a.m. and gave a note to the teller suggesting he had a grenade in his pocket.
Police arrived within 90 seconds. Officers confronted the man as he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and took him to jail. Police described him as a man in his 60s.
The Associated Press
