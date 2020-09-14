Some Chicago schools are struggling with remote attendance
CHICAGO — Chicago schools reported roughly 84% citywide attendance for the first day of remote classes, but some schools had fewer than half of students log in.
Attendance increased citywide over the first three days, with 90.2% citywide Thursday, according to The Chicago Tribune.
Still, first day attendance numbers were 10 percentage points lower compared with last year’s first day with traditional classes. Chicago schools shifted to online learning for the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“While our first day attendance rate is lower than in-person school comparisons due to challenges related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I am encouraged by our outreach efforts, which will remain ongoing as we work to ensure families have what they need to participate in remote learning,” Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson said in a statement.
Some of the districts more than 500 schools reported 100% attendance, but others lagged far behind.
Teachers say some students lacked devices or reliable internet access. School officials say they’re still trying to close the digital divide by doling out 100,000 laptops.
Ellington Elementary, on Chicago’s West Side, reported 66% attendance Tuesday. Principal Shirley Scott said she was optimistic about the coming weeks as some parents were still picking up laptops.
Chicago’s census count lags behind as deadline approachesCHICAGO — The census count in Chicago is lagging behind the rest of Illinois, particularly in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the city.
The undercount, just weeks before the deadline, has neighborhood groups and census officials working to boost participation.
Illinois’ response rate is 70%, which is slightly higher than the national average. But the city’s rate is roughly 59% with some neighborhoods hovering around 30%, according to The Chicago Tribune.
Those neighborhoods include the largely Black West Englewood neighborhood and Little Village, which has a large Hispanic population.
“The potential negative impact is just really widening some of those inequities across the region,” said Erin Aleman, executive director of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, which has looked at response rates. “The disparities that currently exist have the potential to worsen if there are less resources available based on undercounts.”
Communities with lower response rates have been among those hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Aleman said.
The undercount comes as the deadline is fast approaching.
Usually it’s in July, but it was extended to October’s end because of the pandemic. However, the GOP-led Senate didn’t take up the extension request, forcing a revised schedule that has the census ending in September. A lawsuit over the deadline is pending with a court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Census data is used to calculate federal funding and determine representation in Congress.
Census officials and neighborhood groups are trying increase participation.
Ellisa Johnson, deputy regional director for the Census Bureau in Chicago, said the office is “pulling out all the stops” before the deadline. For example, workers are being deployed into low-response communities.
Ex-store manager accused of theft over $500K pleads guiltyQUINCY, Ill. — A former store manager accused of stealing more than $500,000 from a Menards in Quincy has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Michelle R. Lewis pleaded guilty Friday to one count of theft over $10,000 in Adams County, according to The Herald-Whig. Under the plea deal, charges of theft over $500,000 and theft over $100,000 were dropped.
Prosecutors allege that between 2014 and 2019 the 36-year-old woman printed old receipts for items bought with cash or check and would enter returns and take the cash. They say they have video footage of her processing a return with no customers or products.
First Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler said about $639,000 was taken from the store.
A sentencing date has not been set because prosecutors and Lewis’ attorney Drew Schnack couldn’t agree on a restitution amount.
A Nov. 16 hearing has been set to hear evidence.
Lewis has been free after posting $1,000 bond. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a message Sunday.
Website for hunters includes safety tips and rulesSPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois hunters looking for details on the season, licenses or regulations have a new website to consult.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has launched a website called “Hunt Illinois.”
Hunters can get details on places to hunt, along with hunting and trapping regulations, wildlife management and conservation programs.
“The new Hunt Illinois website is an easy-to-use one-stop resource for hunters to find just about everything they need to know about planning a hunt, no matter the species, no matter the season,” Jared Duquette, a program manager at IDNR, said in a statement.
State officials worked on the site with the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and received funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program.
Community can keep its iconic Cold War missileRANTOUL, Ill. — A central Illinois community that was facing the impending loss of its iconic Minuteman missile can keep the Cold War relic under a last-minute arrangement with the Air Force.
Three days before the planned dismantling of Rantoul’s first-generation Minuteman missile, Mayor Chuck Smith announced Friday that the Air Force will hand over upkeep of the missile to the village.
After the missile is renovated, it will then be transferred back to the National Museum of the Air Force and loaned to the village, The News-Gazette reported.
The Air Force had previously held that the village would not be allowed to maintain the missile, and it was scheduled to dismantled today. But U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Illinois, and an aide were able to convince the Air Force to change its mind.
“It’s the Rantoul rocket. We’ve got to do this,” Shimkus said he told an Air Force colonel, who then began making calls.
The missile was installed at the west entrance of the former Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, in 1966. It had remained in place after the Air Force closed the base in 1993.
Rantoul VFW Commander Justin Penrod said he was “ecstatic” that the missile won’t be scrapped.
“Now, we’ve just got to move forward and start getting people interested to push for a landmark and see if we can get the federal funding to preserve it. I’m glad they listened to us,” he said.