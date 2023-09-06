Owner of Davenport building that collapsed sues engineering firm
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The owner of an Iowa apartment building that collapsed in May, killing three people, has filed a lawsuit that blames an engineering company for not warning the building was structurally unsound and that residents should be evacuated.
Real estate owner Andrew Wold filed the lawsuit last week against Select Structural Engineering, more than three months after the May 28 partial collapse of the building in Davenport, the Quad-City Times reported Sunday. Three men died when one side of the six-story building partially collapsed and crews had to amputate a woman’s leg to rescue her from the rubble.
The lawsuit argued Select Structural Engineering didn’t identify the risk of collapse, the danger of such a collapse and repairs that would have avoided a collapse.
“At no time did Select Structural opine that the defects in the west wall would require an evacuation of the building,” the lawsuit said. “To the contrary, Select Structural expressly stated that the Davenport Hotel was not in danger of collapse and that no evacuation was necessary.”
Select Structural, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, has declined to comment on the building collapse.
On Monday, the newspaper also reported that more than 2,000 emails released under a public records request included one from a city code enforcement officer to himself. The officer wanted to document a coworker’s comment — two days after the collapse — that the colleague had warned of the danger.
Officer Tom Van De Wiele wrote in the email May 30 that another code enforcement officer, Anthony Haut, showed him pictures of an exterior wall that he said showed the danger. In the email, Van De Wiele wrote, “He was frustrated and whispered to me that ‘the whole side is going to come down.’”
Van De Wiele wrote that he told Haut he should tell supervisors Rich Oswald or Beth Bringolf. But the other code enforcement officer responded “I have and Rich told me to back off and don’t worry about it.”
DES MOINES — Former President Donald Trump plans to attend Saturday’s football game between Iowa State University and the University of Iowa, his campaign said.
The game, hosted this year by the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, is the marquee sporting event in the state, which is scheduled to host the leadoff Republican presidential nominating caucuses in January. The visit will mark Trump’s sixth trip to the state this year.
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who is among a dozen challengers to Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination, also plans to attend the Iowa State-Iowa game, his campaign said.
21 hurt in pier collapse on UW-Madison campus
MADISON, Wis. — A pier filled with people celebrating Labor Day on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus partially collapsed into a lake, leaving one person hospitalized and slightly injuring about 20 others, officials said.
Video shot from Lake Mendota’s shoreline shows that a part of the metal pier just east of the Union Terrace’s campus stage collapsed Monday afternoon, sending some people falling into the water.
The Madison Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and five others were treated at the scene for minor injuries. UW-Madison Police Officer Jeff Kirchman told the Wisconsin State Journal that “20 or so” had minor injuries, in addition to the person who was hospitalized.
“There were way too many kids on the piers. They were packed. There was no warning. All of a sudden it went down and people were in the water,” said Debra Drewek, a retired nurse who was taking pictures at the terrace when the collapse occurred.
She said many of the people on the collapsed section swam to shore and that others clung to the pier and waited for rescue boats to arrive. Drewek said most of the injuries appeared to be leg scrapes, and that “a lot of kids were crying because they had laptops, wallets and phones underwater.”
Judiciary panel dismisses complaints against justice
A state judiciary disciplinary panel has rejected several complaints lodged against Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz that alleged she violated the judicial code of ethics for comments she made during the campaign. It’s a setback to Republicans who argued those remarks could warrant impeachment.
Protasiewicz on Tuesday released a letter from the Wisconsin Judicial Commission informing her that “several complaints” regarding comments she had made during the campaign had been dismissed without action.
The commission’s actions are private unless released by one of the parties involved. Protasiewicz received permission from the commission to release its May 31 letter to her, which she then provided to The Associated Press.
Protasiewicz criticized Republican-drawn electoral maps and spoke in favor of abortion rights.
She took office in August, and in her first week, two lawsuits seeking to overturn the Republican-drawn legislative electoral maps were filed by Democratic-friendly groups. The Supreme Court has yet to decide whether to hear the cases, and Protasiewicz has not responded to a motion from the Republican-controlled Legislature that she recuse herself from the cases.
Milwaukee suburb gets OK to draw lake water
MADISON, Wis. — After years of seeking approval, a Milwaukee suburb is finally set to start pulling millions of gallons of water a day from Lake Michigan to replace its polluted water supply.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that the city of Waukesha in September will start diverting up to 8.2 million gallons of lake water per day to serve as its public water supply. The city plans to return treated wastewater to the lake via the Root River, resulting in what the DNR calls minimal net water loss.
The city asked regulators in 2010 for permission to withdraw the water because its groundwater wells are contaminated with radium.
CHICAGO — City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin used government workers to plan her daughter’s birthday party and be her personal bodyguard while she also pressured public employees to hold events benefiting political allies and repeatedly misused taxpayer resources, two former top aides alleged in a recently released letter the city fought for years to keep confidential.
The four-page letter, written in December 2020 by the attorney for the two employees Conyears-Ervin fired, also alleged the treasurer, who oversees city investments, tried to force BMO Harris — one of the banks where city money is deposited — to issue a mortgage tied to the building that houses the aldermanic office for Conyears-Ervin’s husband, Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th.
Conyears-Ervin threatened retaliation against employees who raised concerns about the conduct and other alleged misdeeds and told employees they “should not care if her plans are illegal since the only way they could lose their jobs is if she fires them,” the letter stated.
After Conyears-Ervin in 2020 dismissed the employees, Ashley Evans and Tiffany Harper shared a $100,000 settlement from the city. That settlement came after the letter was sent to the city’s top attorney and the city’s Board of Ethics.