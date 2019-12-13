Fire chief: 1 person hospitalized after Marion condo blaze
MARION — One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a condominium in the Cedar Rapids suburb of Marion, authorities said.
Firefighters dispatched around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found smoke pouring from the building’s upper level. Fire Chief Debra Krebill said the blaze started in one unit and spread into the building attic.
The name of the injured person and the extent of his or her injuries haven’t been released. The fire cause is being investigated, Krebill said.
Patrol: 2 men die in wrong-way driver crash on interstate
CLEAR LAKE — A wrong-way driver and the driver of a vehicle he struck in northern Iowa have both died, authorities said.
The collision was reported around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 35, just north of Clear Lake.
The Iowa State Patrol said Henry Robinson, 30, of Newnan, Ga., was driving south in the northbound lanes when his minivan hit a pickup truck driven by Bryon Hendricks, 52, of West Des Moines. Both men died.
A third vehicle clipped Hendricks’ pickup, the patrol said, but the driver wasn’t injured.
Survey says state’s farmland values rose despite challenges
AMES — An Iowa State University survey says farmland values in the state rose 2.3% over the past year, despite the trade disputes and declining income.
The increase was only the second in six years, according to the survey report released Wednesday.
Low interest rates, strong yields and a limited amount of available land helped boost the statewide average to $7,432 an acre, said Wendong Zhang, an Iowa State assistant economics professor. But the figure is about 15% below the 2013 high of $8,716 an acre. Iowa farm income has dropped around 33% since 2013, to $5.6 billion last year.“We are still faced with significant uncertainty, especially the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, which has significantly affected U.S. agricultural exports, especially soybean exports, and led to lower commodity prices and weaker farm income,” Zhang said.
A continued rise in farmland values hinges on the speed of Federal Reserve moves on interest rates, progress in the trade talks and the availability of land, he said. The Federal Reserve has dropped interest rates three times over the past year.
Eighty-two of Iowa’s 99 counties reported higher land values, with the remaining 17 seeing a decline, the survey showed.
Nebraska man charged after wrong-way Iowa interstate crash
SIOUX CITY — Authorities have arrested a Nebraska man who allegedly drove the wrong-way on Interstate 29 in Iowa and crashed into a sports utility vehicle.
Nickolas Kevin Diediker, 32, of Concord, is accused of driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-29 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Sioux City Journal.
Authorities said Diediker collided with an SUV nearly head-on and continued driving in the wrong direction. The SUV driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A Sioux City police officer on his way home from a night shift reportedly spotted the pickup running into a concrete barrier before turning back northbound on the interstate with its headlights off. The officer relayed what he saw to on-duty officers, and police eventually stopped the vehicle.
Diediker is charged with operating while under the influence, felony eluding, leaving the scene of an injury accident and other charges.
Online court records did not list an attorney.