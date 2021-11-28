Survey: Wisconsin farmland worth 10% more than in 2020
MILWAUKEE — A survey of Midwest farm bankers found Wisconsin farmland values are up 10% from the same period in 2020.
Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the rise in land values is driven by strong commodity prices, and demand from non-farm buyers
The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago surveyed 151 bankers in their district, which includes Iowa and parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
The bankers reported the value of good quality farmland across the region had increased by 6% from the second quarter to the third quarter of this year. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, bankers reported that land values were up 18%.
In Wisconsin, surveyed bankers reported land values were up 1% from the previous quarter and 10% from the same time last year.
David Oppedahl, senior business economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said the value of land started increasing last fall as the agriculture industry recovered from the initial shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chicago police warn businesses of smash-and-grab thefts
CHICAGO — Police are alerting businesses in Chicago to recent thefts of purses at retail shops.
Five thefts have been reported between Oct. 22 and Nov. 19 along North Michigan Avenue and North Rush Street involving up to 10 teens or young adults who enter and leave quickly, police said Friday in a release.
The thieves flee in vehicles, most of which were reported stolen.
Friday evening, three men walked into a Foot Locker in Chicago’s West Elsdon neighborhood and tossed merchandise into trash bags before fleeing, WBBM-TV reported.
Smash-and-grab crimes at high-end stores are rising in some parts of the country. Groups of people — often masked and dressed in black — smash windows and display cases then snatch as many items as possible before running out to waiting vehicles.
Stores throughout San Francisco’s Bay Area have been hit this month as thieves, some carrying crowbars and hammers, smashed glass cases and window displays, stealing jewelry, sunglasses, suitcases and other merchandise.
Those thefts are believed to be part of sophisticated criminal networks that recruit mainly young people to steal merchandise in stores throughout the country then sell it in online marketplaces.
Police: 46-year-old Davenport man struck, killed by car
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 46-year-old Davenport man was struck and killed Friday evening by a car, police said.
Emergency responders came to the scene around 8:23 p.m. after receiving a call about a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Davenport, the Quad-City Times reported.
The Davenport Police Department said in a news release a preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jersey Ridge Road. He sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at a hospital.
The Davenport Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.
Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. — Wisconsin prosecutors have filed multiple charges against an Illinois man accused driving drunk and causing a head-on collision last month.
The Kenosha News reported Friday that 32-year-old Jose Medina Dominguez, of Waukegan, has been charged with felony counts of attempting to elude an officer, first-degree reckless endangerment and hit-and-run causing injury as well as misdemeanor obstruction. He also has been cited for first-offense drunken driving.
According to the criminal complaint, police officers saw Medina Dominguez run a red light in Pleasant Prairie on the afternoon of Oct. 9. When they tried to stop him he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed head-on with another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle told police Medina Dominguez’s vehicle crossed the median and swerved into the oncoming lane.
Medina Dominguez fled on foot after the crash but sheriff’s deputies captured him, the complaint said. The driver of the other vehicle suffered bruises to his head and knee but refused to be taken to a hospital.
Medina Dominguez posted a $2,500 cash bond and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 15. Online court records did not list his case or a defense attorney on Friday evening.
