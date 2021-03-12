Man armed with butcher knife holds baby during long standoff
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A long standoff with a driver who held a baby while armed with a butcher knife has ended without injury in Dodge County.
A deputy tried stopping the driver for speeding in Fond du Lac County about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The male suspect failed to stop and deputies began a pursuit which continued into Fond du Lac and then proceeded south on rural highways.
The driver attempted to strike a sheriff’s squad car before a deputy used a pursuit intervention technique to force the vehicle into a ditch along Highway 175 in Dodge County and end the 14-mile chase, authorities said.
According to officials, the driver then armed himself with a large butcher knife and he and a female passenger remained in the vehicle. A short time later, a baby was removed from a rear car seat and the man held the child in front of him while still armed with the knife.
The driver failed to comply with repeated orders to let the woman and her baby go and step out of the vehicle, authorities said.
Sheriff’s negotiators continued to talk to the man for several hours and about 10:15 p.m. he agreed to get out of the vehicle and was arrested.
SWAT officers escorted the woman and baby from the vehicle. Officials say the suspect is a 34-year-old man from the Green Bay area.
Chicago police boost countermeasures as carjackings spike
CHICAGO — Chicago police Superintendent David Brown on Wednesday said 44% of the more than 300 people arrested on motor vehicle-related charges, including carjackings, have been juveniles.
Brown revealed the information as he announced a new section of the Chicago Police Department website. Brown said it includes information on its recently organized carjacking task force, which includes Illinois State Police, the Cook County sheriff’s office and federal law enforcement.
The section allows the public to submit tips, including video, photos and other potential evidence, to aid investigators of carjackings. It also gives tips on how citizens can provide good, detailed descriptions of suspects to 911 operators.
Statistics show that through March 2, there were 348 carjackings in Chicago, more than double the tally at the same time last year.
“We all need to help our young people make better choices and we need mentors to show them the way,” Brown said, including family members, teachers and others. “A system of support is the best deterrent. And for those that do offend, we need real consequences.”
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart noted the carjacking problem isn’t just plaguing Chicago, but also suburban Cook County, which has many areas that fall under his department’s jurisdiction. Brown also called the carjackings a national phenomenon, pointing out juveniles have been on the street with time on their hands because of schools closed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown said suspects use the carjacked vehicles to sell for parts and to commit other crimes, but the “No. 1 reason” for carjackings is joy riding.
Wisconsin could get $1.6 billion by expanding Medicaid
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin could save more than $1.6 billion over the next two years by expanding Medicaid to cover nearly 91,000 additional low-income people, a move Republicans continue to block.
The federal COVID-19 relief bill Congress passed Wednesday would provide Wisconsin more than $1 billion in new, temporary savings if the state adopts Gov. Tony Evers’ call for Medicaid expansion, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau said in a memo reported on by the Wisconsin State Journal.
The Democratic governor has proposed expanding Medicaid in his state budget, but Republicans have opposed doing that for a decade now and show no signs of budging. Thirty-eight other states have expanded Medicaid.
“It’s a nonstarter and we will continue to oppose the liberal wish list item of Medicaid expansion,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said.
Republicans have long argued the state can’t count on the federal government to maintain its level of funding, leaving the state with higher costs to cover people enrolled in Medicaid.
The additional $1 billion in federal money would be for two years, but that is on top of $635 million the state would save over two years due to a higher federal reimbursement through Medicaid expansion.
That is too much money to ignore, said Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach, of West Point.
“There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t provide more affordable, quality coverage, while lowering health insurance premiums and accessing a billion more in funding for our state,” Erpenbach said. “To reject BadgerCare expansion would be a costly missed opportunity and a slap in the face to every Wisconsin resident.”
Accepting federal money available through the Affordable Care Act would increase the minimum income threshold to qualify from 100% of the federal poverty rate to 138%, which would increase the income eligibility for a single person from $12,880 a year to $17,774.
According to a 2018 report by the state fiscal bureau, Wisconsin would have received an additional $2.8 billion in savings between 2013 and 2019 under full Medicaid expansion.
Woman accused of locking children in blacked-out room
JOHNSTON, Iowa — An Iowa woman has been charged after officials say she kept three children locked in a blacked-out room in filthy conditions.
Brittany Roozeboom, 31, of Johnston, was charged last week with three counts of child endangerment and one count of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, according to court records.
Charging documents say the children were kept for extended periods in a room with black-painted cardboard secured to the windows with spray foam, blocking out all light. The room was locked from the outside and had no internal door knob, police said.
Roozeboom sometimes locked the children in the room so long that they soiled their clothes, according to court documents. Photos taken by police of the house showed trash strewn across the kitchen with bugs crawling on the floor.
Roozeboom is being held in the Polk County Jail.
Ex-teacher convicted of pouring chemical on student
WHEATON, Ill. — A former chemistry teacher at a suburban Chicago high school has been convicted of reckless conduct for pouring liquid nitrogen on a student during a science demonstration in 2018, injuring the youth.
A DuPage County jury on Tuesday also found Garry Brodersen, 66, guilty of one count of endangering the health or life of a child following a two-day trial, prosecutors said. That charge and the reckless conduct charge are both misdemeanors.
Brodersen, of Carpentersville, was performing a science demonstration in front of a class in May 2018 at Bartlett High School when prosecutors said he poured liquid nitrogen on a male student’s chest and groin area. The student suffered burn injuries to a finger and his groin, the state’s attorney’s office said.
“Mr. Brodersen displayed extremely poor judgment when he doused a student with a dangerous chemical during a science demonstration,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlinsaid in a written statement.
The student had volunteered to take part in the science demonstration, but did so with the understanding that the liquid nitrogen would be poured over his chest area, not on his groin area, the state’s attorney’s office said. The student has since fully recovered, the office said.
The student was lying on his back in a classroom when Brodersen poured the liquid nitrogen onto his chest, followed by a larger amount onto his groin.
Brodersen resigned from his position and voluntarily surrendered his teaching certificate in June 2018, according to School District U-46, which includes Bartlett High School, told the Chicago Tribune.
Brodersen is expected in court again March 18 for post-trial motions or sentencing.
Iowa officials find animal parts strewn across 2 fields
NEOLA, Iowa — Environmental officials are considering what actions to take against a southwestern Iowa feedlot after finding animal parts from slaughtered cattle strewn across two open fields.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said its staff discovered the gore Monday upon responding to several complaints against Feedlot Service Company, located about 3 miles southeast of Neola.
DNR staff reported finding cattle hides, tails, hooves, bellies, hearts and other parts spread as well as paunch manure — or the partially-digested stomach contents of slaughtered livestock — on two fields totaling about 160 acres.
Improper animal disposal can spread disease and endanger human and animal health.
The feedlot owner indicated he has a state license to apply paunch manure, which is the partially-digested stomach contents of slaughtered cattle, to his land. But the DNR said that would not include dead animal parts.
At the feedlot, investigators collected water samples for laboratory analysis in two places where paunch manure stockpile runoff entered nearby Keg Creek. The DNR is working with the feedlot owner to excavate and remove dead animal parts from both fields and directed him to stop runoff from reaching the creek.