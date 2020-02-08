Coronavirus patients out of hospital
CHICAGO — A Chicago husband and wife who late last month became the first person-to-person coronavirus patients in the United States have been released from a suburban hospital, health officials said Friday.
In a statement, Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates said that they were “discharged to their home under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.” The hospital said the two, both in their 60s, are now in “home isolation.” The hospital did not say when the two were discharged from the hospital.
Sioux City fire kills 2, injures 1
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A house fire in Sioux City on Thursday morning left two people dead and one critically injured.
Firefighters were called to the fire in the rental home and found residents of the main floor outside. While extinguishing the fire and searching the basement, firefighters found three people and rushed them to a hospital. A man and a woman later died, and another man was in critical condition, officials said.
Judge: Amendment stays on ballot
MADISON, Wis. — A judge on Friday rejected an attempt to remove from the April 7 ballot a constitutional amendment that will give crime victims in Wisconsin more rights.
Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington denied an attempt by challengers of the amendment, known as Marsy’s Law, to block its inclusion on the ballot. If voters approve the amendment, a legal challenge could be brought again to block the law from taking effect.
Iowa Senate OKs flood-relief bill
DES MOINES — The Iowa Senate on Thursday passed a bill that provides $20 million for flood relief requested by Gov. Kim Reynolds to help shore up levees in southwest Iowa in anticipation of flooding along the Missouri River this spring.
All 48 senators present voted in favor of the bill.
Iowa worker dies
DES MOINES — A construction worker died Thursday after falling from scaffolding while working on an interstate bridge just north of Des Moines, authorities said.
First responders found Benjamin Rivera-Avila, 56, of Altoona, unresponsive with a head injury. He had fallen about 30 feet while working on an Interstate 35/80 bridge over the Des Moines River. He died later at a hospital. He worked for Cramer and Associates in Grimes, authorities said.