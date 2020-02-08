News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Illinois/Iowa/Wisconsin news in brief

Inspectors: Lawmakers' watchdog too weak to matter

Iowa Democrats extend deadline for candidates to seek review

Iowa/Wisconsin news in brief

Evers calls for $250 million spending on K-12 schools

Man body-slammed by police sues Chicago, officer

2 die, another injured in Sioux City house fire

2 charged in coronavirus prank in suburban Chicago store

Regents OK $32.6 million in UW-Madison construction overruns

Ban proposed on red-light cameras, heart of bribery scheme

Wisconsin teacher placed on leave for tweet about Limbaugh's cancer

No charges to be sought in Iowa marching band incidents

Amazon confirms it's moving into Des Moines suburb warehouse

Wisconsin Gov. Evers calls for $250 million spending on K-12 schools

DNC calls for a 'recanvass' of Iowa results after delays

Wisconsin confirms first case of new coronavirus

Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin News in Brief

Wisconsin confirms 1st case of new virus from China

Iowa Democrats have now released 75% of results

Illinois man says he has coronavirus, sprays store with disinfectant

Wisconsin Republican leaders eyeing property, income tax cut