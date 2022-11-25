Iowa yield outlook improves
Corn yields are expected to average 202 bushels per acre in Iowa this year, just below last year’s record.

 Perry Beeman • Iowa Capital Dispatch

Average corn yields in Iowa are expected to approach last year’s record despite the significant drought that developed throughout the growing season, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Harvest is pretty well complete, and I think people were pleasantly surprised with the corn yields, as well as the soybean yields,” said Aaron Saeugling, an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist who monitors the southwest corner of the state. “We did have a pretty full soil-moisture profile going into spring. … Corn in particular was able to root deep.”

