Settlement reached in fatal officer-involved shooting
CHICAGO — The family of a 14-year-old boy fatally shot by a Chicago police officer more than seven years ago has reached a $1.2 million lawsuit settlement with city officials.
The family disputed accounts from the officer that Pedro Rios Jr. pointed a gun at the officer multiple times during a foot chase before the officer shot the teen in July 2014.
Rios family attorney Mark Brown told the Chicago Sun-Times that the case was weeks away from a trial when the settlement was reached. Brown said that while Rios was carrying a gun at the time, there wasn’t evidence that he pulled it from his waistband before he was shot in the back.
Chicago’s Independent Police Review Authority, which preceded the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, investigated the shooting and ruled it justified.
“It is possible if not likely” that Rios “turned to see whether and how closely the officer was in pursuit and, in so doing, gave the officer the impression that he was threatening use of the gun,” the authority’s final report said.
A City Council committee was scheduled to consider the settlement on Monday.
Sioux City mulls using virus aid for city employee bonuses
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City is considering spending $250,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to provide a $300 bonus to city employees a little more than a week before Christmas.
The Sioux City Journal reports that the City Council is expected to vote on the proposal Monday. City Manager Bob Padmore had urged council members in May to devote most of the city’s federal COVID-19 relief dollars to infrastructure projects. The city now expects to receive $40.6 million.
City documents said that Mayor Bob Scott and the four other council members are seeking the $250,000 to provide a one-time payment of $300 to current full-time and permanent part-time employees. If approved, employees would get the payment Dec. 17.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said city employees did work under “extraordinary circumstances.”
“I think we’re reviewing it and we’re going to vote on it based on the city employees going the extra mile during the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure we were giving and providing excellent service to our citizens,” Moore said. “Many of them had to work in an environment that was challenging.”
More than $132,000 in drugs seized in raid
MILWAUKEE — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department seized more than $132,000 worth of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and ecstasy, during a search of a home in the Town of Saratoga this week.
The sheriff’s department announced the seizure Friday, saying it was part of a long-term investigation with state law enforcement agencies. Police officers also found marijuana, $16,000 in cash and high-valued jewelry. A woman who lived at the home was arrested.
“Wood County has seen 12 overdose deaths to date this year,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said in a statement. “The majority of those deaths were connected to fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. This seizure likely saved many lives in Central Wisconsin.”
No charges for officers involved in fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County prosecutors indicated Friday there will be no criminal charges for three police officers who fatally shot a man with a gun in August.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said in a letter that officers were justified in shooting Broderick “Baldie” Shelton outside a gas station, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Shelton was pointing a semi-automatic pistol at police officers and a bystander at a gas pump, according to Chisholm.
Shelton’s family has said he suffered from mental health issues and was known to spend time at the gas station. Community members have said Shelton was usually friendly and did not carry a gun.
But Chisholm found that Shelton took the gun from another person at the gas station. A shootout ensued, with Shelton firing 16 rounds and the police officers firing 34 rounds. Shelton was shot in the head, abdomen and elbow.