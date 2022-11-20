U.S. Army veteran Matt Schermerhorn couldn't give blood for years because he was stationed in Europe during a deadly mad cow disease scare there. Now, he's proud to be back in the donor's chair.

Schermerhorn, 58, is among thousands of people, including current and former military members, who have returned to blood donation centers across the country after federal health officials lifted a ban that stood for more than two decades.

