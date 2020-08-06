News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Bridge construction worker killed by flying tire in Iowa

Panel ponders firing Milwaukee police chief after protests

iowa page news in brief

Iowa news in brief

Chicago schools to begin fall remotely

Biden won't go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination

Wisconsin and Illinois news in brief

Iowa woman fatally shot; police arrest husband after overnight search

Police preparing for unknowns at Democratic convention

Some school districts reject Iowa in-class requirements

Authorities: Chicago police officer shot, suspect in custody

Iowa woman wielding knives fatally shot by police

Judge unsure if virus requires changes to Wisconsin election

Kids getting caught in crossfire as US gun violence surges

Iowa governor has stopped AG from joining anti-Trump suits

GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order

Police: Pregnant Iowa teen killed in overnight shooting

Man charged in shooting death of 9-year-old Chicago boy

state page news in brief

GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order

Iowa governor has stopped AG from joining anti-Trump suits

Arrest made in shooting death of Iowa man at son's funeral

Illinois briefs

8 dead and at least 19 wounded in weekend Chicago shootings

House flippers 'unaffected' by pandemic, face uncertainty

Another buyer tries to save historic Davenport building

2 utility workers die after striking buried electrical line

Iowa doctors accused of serious offenses, admonished in secret by state board

Illinois news in brief

Iowa news in brief

Wisconsin absentee ballots may pose issues for 2020 election

Picture of past pieced together in Portage

Minnesota company gets most aid in Iowa hog disposal program

Alligator captured after surfacing in suburban Chicago lake

Carjacking suspect charged in shooting of 3 Chicago officers

state page news in brief

Wisconsin Republicans 'stand ready' to kill mask requirement

Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump

Chicago homicides and shootings rise sharply in 2020

1 dead, another wounded in Madison stabbing

Minnesota company gets most aid in Iowa hog disposal program

Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

DNR board revises deer quotas after open meeting allegations

Iowa governor insists on state control of in-school learning

Wisconsin governor orders masks statewide amid virus surge

Evers orders masks statewide in Wisconsin as COVID-19 cases spike

Wisconsin Republicans break with Trump on election delay