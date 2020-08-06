Construction worker killed by loose tire
MONDAMIN — An Iowa highway construction worker has died after being hit by a speeding tire that came loose from a pickup truck, officials said.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, while Homero Carrillo, 51, was with a crew working on a bridge on Interstate 29 in Harrison County near Mondamin in western Iowa, the Des Moines Register reported.
The Iowa State Patrol said Carrillo was working in a closed lane when a northbound pickup on I-29 lost the tire. The speeding tire bounded north through a median and hit Carrillo. Investigators said he died at the scene.
Officials did not report any injury to the 56-year-old pickup driver from Edwardsville, Kansas.
2 killed in motorcycle crash
DAVENPORT — Davenport police have identified two people killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Motorcycle driver Marvin Cobler, 46, of Davenport and his passenger, Sarah Robertson, 32, of Davenport, both died from their injuries sustained in the Saturday afternoon crash, the Quad-City Times reported.
Police said the crash happened when a Jeep turned in front of the pair’s motorcycle around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Robertson died Saturday night at an area hospital, police said. Coble died Sunday at a hospital in Iowa City.
Wife fatally shot, husband arrested
FORT DODGE — A Fort Dodge woman has been shot to death at her home, and police have arrested her husband in the shooting after an overnight search for him, officials said.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were called to a Fort Dodge home for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found Maggie Hurdel, 38, with a gunshot wound.
Her husband, 43-year-old Justin Hurdel, had fled the home in a vehicle after the shooting, police said. The vehicle was later found abandoned. Police said Justin Hurdel was found around 7 a.m. Thursday hiding in a shed. He was taken to a hospital for injuries police say he sustained before his arrest. He has been charged in a warrant with first-degree murder.
THe The Thursday’s arrest was not Hurdel’s first brush with the law, police said. Last month, he was arrested on two different occasions for incidents involving his wife. He was charged with two counts of domestic abuse assault for incidents on July 11 and July 20. Court documents show he was released on bond on July 30, the Messenger reported.