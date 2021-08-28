Police make 2 arrests in fatal Iowa shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa — A man was shot to death on a Waterloo street in an apparent robbery this week, and two other men have been arrested in the case, police there said.
The shooting happened late Tuesday afternoon in front of a convenience store, the Courier reported. Officers called to the scene found Dayton Sanders, 20, of Waterloo, dead in a grassy highway median.
An investigation showed Sanders had been in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in front of the store when two males climbed into the vehicle and assaulted him. One of the assailants opened fire when Sanders tried to flee, detectives said.
Police soon arrested 17-year-old Alvonni Stone, whom detectives believe to be the gunman. Stone is currently charged as an adult with robbery and intimidation with a weapon. Stone is being held on $200,000 bond.
On Thursday, police also arrested 28-year-old Daijon Jarell Stokes on a robbery charge. Stokes is being held on $100,000 bond.
Workers set final beam into new I-74 bridge
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The last steel beam among hundreds has been set in the new Interstate 74 bridge being constructed to connect Bettendorf and Moline, Ill., over the Mississippi River.
The beam’s placement marks a milestone in the yearslong construction and signals that the bridge will soon open.
Workers are on target to finish the eastbound span and have both bridges open to traffic by the end of the year, the Quad-City Times reported. Groundbreaking on bridge construction was in June 2017.
Milwaukee police fatally shoot third person in past 10 days
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police fatally shot a man they say was armed with a handgun and refused commands to drop it, making him the third person killed by police in the city in the past 10 days.
Inspector Willie Murphy said officers tried to pull the man over for driving recklessly in the Sherman Park neighborhood shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.
The driver fled, crashed his vehicle about a mile away and took off running.
“A foot pursuit ensued. The suspect was armed with a handgun and refused to drop the gun after several commands. Two officers discharged their firearms, subsequently striking him,” Murphy said at a news conference Thursday night.
Murphy declined to answer questions about whether the man pointed the gun at officers or whether he shot at officers, saying the shooting was under investigation.
The man, a Milwaukee resident, was taken to a hospital, where he died, Murphy said. Police have not yet identified him.
No one else was injured. Police say they have recovered the man’s gun.
Former clown charged in newborn daughter’s death 30-years ago
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors in southeastern Wisconsin have charged a former professional clown with killing his newborn daughter 30 years ago.
Court records show 51-year-old Ronald Schroeder, of Milwaukee, was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse, 30 years to the day of his 7-week-old daughter Catherine’s death.
Schroeder, who was once known as Silly the Clown, was an initial suspect after doctors ruled the newborn died of what they said was shaken baby syndrome.
But the Milwaukee County medical examiner reviewed the newborn’s autopsy in June and determined she actually died of blunt force trauma to the head and ruled her death a homicide.
Schroeder made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee Thursday. Court Commissioner Katryna Childs Rhodes remarked that it took time to piece together the case against him and set cash bail at $350,000. He’s due back in court on Sept. 2 for a preliminary hearing.
Schroeder also was charged in Waukesha County on Wednesday with child abuse in connection with a 2005 case involving a 5-week-old child.