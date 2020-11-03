News in your town

AP survey: Iowa voters sour on state of nation

Durbin wins re-election in Illinois as polls close

US judge blocks Trump immigration rule on public benefits

No. 10 Wisconsin cancels game with Purdue due to outbreak

Iowa virus cases soar as state 2nd in U.S. behind South Dakota

Midwestern states with few virus rules have low unemployment

States news in brief

National Guard report to Chicago in case of election unrest

County boards begin tabulating record early vote in Iowa

Fire in Chicago suburb kills woman, sends residents leaping from windows

Trump, GOP will need big Election Day margins to win in Iowa