CHICAGO — Former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Illinois and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin won reelection on Tuesday, continuing a pattern of Democratic dominance in the state.
More than 3.5 million people in Illinois cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.
Voters also weighed in on competitive U.S. House races, legislative contests, a proposed constitutional amendment on income taxes and more.
Here’s a look at the election:
ILLINOIS VOTERS
Votes cast before Election Day hit record levels. Roughly half were by mail, which could slow down when some results are available. Mail ballots have to be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and must arrive by Nov. 17 to be tallied.
TAX QUESTION
At the top of the ballot was a proposed Illinois constitutional amendment changing the state’s flat income tax to a graduated income tax that takes a larger percentage from wealthy residents. The change allows first-term Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state’s Democratic-controlled Legislature to address the state’s billions of dollars in debt.
The state’s flat tax is currently 4.95% for individual payers. Approving an amendment to the Illinois Constitution requires three-fifths majority approval, or 60%, of all who vote on the question.
U.S. SENATE
Durbin, the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, handily won reelection to a fifth term over four lesser-known challengers.
The 75-year-old was first elected in 1996 and has been Democratic whip since 2005.
The candidates vying to replace him in Illinois’ only statewide race were Republican former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran; wealthy Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, running under his own party; Green Party candidate David Black; and Libertarian Danny Malouf.
They blasted Durbin as a career politician. Durbin touted his long record and leadership role and portrayed himself as a defender of the Affordable Care Act.
“Now we have work to do to vanquish this virus and rebuild our broken economy,” Durbin said in a statement Tuesday. “I am ready for the challenge.”