Parents sue Eau Claire school district over transgender policy
MADISON, Wis. — A group of parents is suing the Eau Claire school district for guidance to staff members on supporting transgender students.
Parents Protecting Our Children, a group of parents with children in the Eau Claire school system, argued in a complaint filed in federal court Wednesday that the school’s policies for supporting transgender students violate constitutional protections for parental rights and religious freedom.
A district policy titled “Administrative Guidance for Gender Identity Support” encourages transgender students to reach out to staff members with concerns and instructs employees to be careful who they talk to about a student’s gender identity, since not all students are “out” to their families.
“School personnel should speak with the student first before discussing a student’s gender nonconformity or transgender status with the student’s parent/guardian,” the policy says.
Two law firms that frequently litigate for conservative causes, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and America First Legal, will represent the parents in the suit.
“School staff do not replace parents while their children are at school,” said WILL attorney Luke Berg. “A gender identity transition is a major event in a child’s life; schools must defer to parents about this.”
Eau Claire Area School District spokesperson Teri Piper Thompson confirmed that the guidance in question is the district’s current policy. She declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Prison inmate charged with 1st-degree murder in 37-year-old cold case
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case.
Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, was charged in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs, the state Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Scruggs was found stabbed to death in his bed in his Wisconsin Rapids home.
Maier is serving 15 years in prison for six counts of stalking in an unrelated case. A criminal complaint charging him in Scruggs’ death said he confessed it to fellow inmates, and also said he was having an affair with Scruggs’ wife.
Judge allows pipeline to flow while relocation project proceeds
MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge will allow an oil and gas pipeline to continue to flow on a northern Wisconsin American Indian reservation while its operators work to reroute the line around the tribal land.
The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued Enbridge in 2019 demanding it remove the section of line that runs across the tribe’s reservation in Ashland County. The tribe is concerned the pipeline could rupture and contaminate its drinking water.
Enbridge has been working on a 40-mile reroute around the reservation.
Western District Judge William Conley ruled Wednesday the company can continue to operate the line on the reservation until its relocation project is finished.
Former supreme court justice to run
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, who served for four years before losing election in 2020, announced Thursday he will run for an open spot on the court next year.
The race will determine majority control of the court.
Kelly, a conservative, joins two liberals who have previously announced their candidacies. Those are Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz.
The top two-vote getters in the February primary will advance to the April election.
State legislature passes settlement plan
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee unanimously approved a spending plan Thursday for $31 million the state expects to receive this year from a multi-state settlement with drug manufacturers over their role in the opioid crisis.
The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee prioritized funding for Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, fentanyl testing strips, new treatment facilities and prevention programs, grants for law enforcement, improving data collection and helping tribes fight the opioid crisis.
Republicans last month had blocked a spending plan proposed by Gov. Tony Evers, saying they wanted time to improve that plan.
In a news conference before Thursday’s meeting, Rep. Mark Born, co-chair of the committee, called Evers’ proposal a “half-baked plan” that intentionally left out law enforcement and didn’t collaborate with key groups in the state.
The plan Republicans proposed and approved Thursday includes $3 million in funding for law enforcement agencies and removes Evers’ proposed funding for family support centers. It also prioritizes grants for after-school prevention programs as opposed to in-school programs as Evers proposed.
