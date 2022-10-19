Iowa’s COVID-19 infection rate is about half what it was a month ago as the number of documented cases continues to wane, according to state data.

On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,508 new, confirmed cases in the past week among those with no known previous infection. That’s a 12% decrease from the report a week ago and a 48% decrease from a month ago.

