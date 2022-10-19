Iowa’s COVID-19 infection rate is about half what it was a month ago as the number of documented cases continues to wane, according to state data.
On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,508 new, confirmed cases in the past week among those with no known previous infection. That’s a 12% decrease from the report a week ago and a 48% decrease from a month ago.
The actual number of coronavirus infections in Iowa might have been 2,040 in the past week based on state testing data. State officials do not count reinfections — a new, confirmed infection that occurs more than 90 days after a previous infection — as part of the new cases they report to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those who are infected and receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals also declined in the past week from 174 to 144, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. Of those, 12 were under intensive care on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the state also reported 27 new deaths among infected people for a total of 10,152 since the start of the pandemic. It’s unclear when those deaths occurred.
No Iowa county has a high risk of infection, the CDC reported late last week. The agency rates counties low, medium or high based on per-capita infection and hospitalization rates. Those who live in “high” counties are encouraged to wear masks in public, indoor places.
The vast majority of the state’s counties are designated “low.” There are 17 counties considered “medium,” mostly in far northwest and northeast Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.