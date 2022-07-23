The planned sale of an Iowa nursing home chain is in doubt again as the owner moves to close three of the 10 facilities and the federal government seeks payment of $2.1 million owed to taxpayers.

The sale involves eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities owned by QHC Facilities, an Iowa company that filed for bankruptcy late last year.

