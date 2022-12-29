MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin taxpayers spent about $76,000 to fund a state Department of Natural Resources policy board member’s legal fight to remain on the board after his term expired, a news outlet reported Wednesday.

The Wisconsin State Journal said it had obtained invoices through an open records request detailing state payments to Fred Prehn’s attorney, Mark Macioek, between October 2021 and February 2022.

