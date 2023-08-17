A judge on Wednesday sentenced a man to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl while the attack was livestreamed to a classroom of first- and second-graders during a remote learning class.

Catrell Walls, 21, pleaded guilty to one felony sexual assault charge for the Oct. 15, 2020, attack. As part of the agreement, prosecutors dropped two other felony counts, as well as an unrelated weapons case.

