News in your town

Crews round up more than 1,700 piglets after semi overturns

Truck slams into Illinois Starbucks; 4 sent to hospitals

Ernst: Report that Trump administration broke law is 'moot'

New Iowa caucus rules could spark clashing claims of victory

Iowa man who had nearly 200 cats takes plea agreement

New Iowa caucus rules could spark clashing claims of victory

Illinois news in brief

37 charged in Puerto Rico to Wisconsin drug smuggling case

Chicago-area zoo lion dies after mysterious fall into moat

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Trump's support in Wisconsin shows little change in new poll

Former Iowa teacher takes plea deal for having sex with student

Report: Iowa sustained $1.9 billion in weather losses

Northeast Iowa man gets 9 years for having child pornography

Group wants to build casino-hotel at Des Moines airport

Man asks judge to settle court case with sword fight