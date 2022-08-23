Man arrested in Iowa standoff charged with Omaha killings
OMAHA, Neb. — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha.
Gage Walter, 27, of Omaha, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Marceline Teeters and 70-year-old Linda Walter, according to online court records. The women’s bodies were found Aug. 13 in an Omaha home.
Gage Walter is also charged with attempted murder in the hammer attack of Stephen Regnier, of Omaha, on Aug. 12, as well as three weapons counts.
Gage Walter was arrested Aug. 14 in Winterset, Iowa, after he barricaded himself inside a church there. Court records say he had been driving a car stolen from the home were his grandmother and great grandmother were killed.
2 found dead outside hotel, drug arrest made
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel.
Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near Appleton, found one unresponsive person on the ground in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn early Sunday, according to officials.
Officers found another unresponsive person in a vehicle nearby. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, inside the hotel, authorities found two more people suffering medical emergencies. They were rushed to a hospital and are expected to survive.
An arrest was made after investigators conducted interviews and served multiple search warrants. Police are recommending drug delivery charges, including providing fentanyl and cocaine.
McDonald’s reshapes board; Penrose retires
McDonald’s is reshaping its board, including the exit of a board member recently targeted by activist investor Carl Icahn over how pigs used in the chain’s food are treated.
Sheila Penrose, who is retiring, has been a McDonald’s board member for 15 years. She was in charge of the sustainability and corporate responsibility committee.
McDonald’s, based in Chicago, did not say why Penrose is retiring now but it lauded her contributions to the company.
In addition to the departure of Penrose, McDonald’s is adding three new board members.
Tony Capuano, CEO of Marriott International; Jennifer Taubert, executive vice president and worldwide chairman, pharmaceuticals at Johnson & Johnson; and Amy Weaver, president and chief financial officer at Salesforce, will join the board on Oct. 1, a day after Penrose retires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.