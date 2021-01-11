Iowa man sentenced in shooting
DES MOINES — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a shooting last April.
Littleton Clark, 41, was sentenced Friday in the April 12 shooting that took place outside a Des Moines apartment complex. Police said Clark fired into a group of people and wounded another man twice in the torso. The victim survived but needed surgery after the shooting.
Court records show that Clark pleaded guilty last month to assault and two weapons charges as part of a deal with prosecutors. In return, an attempted murder charge and two other charges were dropped.
Clark received three consecutive sentences of 10 years, 10 years and 5 years.
Several arrested after standoff
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police said several people were arrested early Sunday and several weapons were seized after a standoff that occurred when police responded to reports of gunfire.
Kenosha Lt. Joseph Nosalik said in a release that one of the officers responding to the call shortly after midnight Sunday saw a group of people outside the home and at least one person fire a handgun into the air. The people fled inside when the officer identified himself.
The release said the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team was called to assist after people in the home refused to cooperate with officers. The suspects were eventually arrested, including some who continued to ignore police commands while authorities were inside the home, police said.
Police said they do not believe the incident has any connection to protests relating to Tuesday’s decision by a prosecutor to decline charges against the Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake.
No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.
Levee repairs finish in SW Illinois
GRAND TOWER, Ill. — Dry weather last summer allowed work to resume to finally finish repairs to a Mississippi River levee damaged in 2013 in southwestern Illinois when a drainage pipe failed, officials say.
A year after the drain failed along the Big Muddy levee in the city of Grand Tower, then-Gov. Pat Quinn signed legislation allowing the Jackson County Board to sell up to $1.5 million in bonds to pay for repairs.
But that project had not been completed by the time near record-setting flooding hit the area in January 2016, prompting evacuations. And lingering wet ground conditions after the flood delayed the completion of the drainage pipe repairs as wet weather persisted year after year.
For residents living around the weakened levee, sandbagging became an increasingly common occurrence as river flooding posed a threat to the compromised structure.
However, a rare three-month dry spell last summer provided the dry conditions needed to resume and complete the drainage pipe repairs, Shawn McMahan, the Grand Tower Levee District commissioner, told The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale.
Jackson County Board member Julie Peterson said it feels good to finally have something other than a potential evacuation order to pass on to residents in Grand Tower, a city located about 80 miles southeast of St. Louis.
“I’m also so thrilled to have good news,” she said.
Missing newborn found dead
ALBANY, Wis. — Authorities say the body of a newborn girl who was reported missing was discovered Saturday in Albany. Details of her death have not been released.
Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud and Albany Police Chief Robert Ritter said the infant was born on Jan. 5 at a home in Albany and then taken from the home by the infant’s father.
The father told investigators he turned the infant over to an “unidentified third party.” The person is said to be an acquaintance of the father, authorities said.
The case remains under investigation.