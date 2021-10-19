Police search for Milwaukee boy missing after shooting incident
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were searching for a 3-year-old boy after his mother was killed and the man who was a person of interest in her slaying was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Major P. Harris has been missing since early Thursday, when authorities say a person found his mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, of Onalaska, dead in the backyard of a Milwaukee home. The medical examiner said her body had “obvious signs of trauma.”
Police said Major may have been with Jaheem Clark, 20, of Milwaukee. Clark was considered a person of interest in Muenzenberger’s death and a suspect in Major’s disappearance, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network bulletin.
On Sunday evening, an Amber Alert update said Clark had been found. About 15 minutes after police arrived at the Milwaukee home where Clark was believed to be, police heard two gunshots from inside. Police went into the house and found a man they called the “homicide suspect” with an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said. He was pronounced dead.
In one report, police listed the home where Muenzenberger was found as Major’s last known location, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. In another, authorities said he was last seen Oct. 9 on the way from La Crosse to Milwaukee.
Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police.
6 people wounded in Racine shootout
RACINE — Six people suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were shot during a large nighttime gathering in Racine, police said Monday.
Authorities responded shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday to reports of people being loud and driving recklessly in the area of Yout Street and Carter Street. There were gunshots after police arrived, at which time officers began rendering aid to victims.
No further information was immediately available.
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Monday that a Madison police officer was shot and injured by a fellow officer on Oct. 10, not the armed man they were trying to arrest.
The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement that it is still reviewing evidence. Police initially said the officer was injured by an armed 19-year-old Fitchburg man who ran from police as they were trying to arrest him on the popular State Street.
DCI says the man pointed a loaded handgun at the officers, but Madison Officer Keith Brown fired a shot that hit his colleague. The injured officer has since been released from the hospital. Another officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest.
The man later told an investigator that he ran from police because he didn’t want to get caught with a gun while he was violating a curfew that was set in another case against him. His attorney has said the man did not fire his gun or shoot anyone.