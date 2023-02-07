Wisconsin mom sent to prison for role in teen son’s death
WAUPACA, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for her role in the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old son during a dispute with a man over stolen reptiles.
Tiffany Powell was also ordered to discuss the incident with authorities on each anniversary of Ryelee Manete-Powell’s death, WLUK-TV reported.
Manete-Powell was fatally shot in Waupaca, 65 miles west of Green Bay, in October 2020 when confronted with the theft of several reptiles worth nearly $30,000.
A first-degree homicide case is pending against Bill Zelenski, who owned the reptiles. Police said Powell handled a shotgun at one point and was present when her son was killed.
“At no point did you say, ‘Don’t hold that gun on my son. Don’t give me this gun. I’m a convicted felon. I can’t hold onto a gun,’” Judge Vicki Clussman said.
“The only thing you weren’t thinking about was Ryelee,” the judge said.
Powell acknowledged that “irrational decisions” were made.
“I wish I could see him here and ask for forgiveness, but to ask for that would mean I would have to forgive myself,” she said.
Powell was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and illegally possessing a firearm.
Fire engulfs Chicago-area warehouse; smoke seen for miles
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — Fire swept through a commercial warehouse Monday in suburban Chicago, producing a smoke plume that could be seen for miles.
The morning fire at Morgan Li, a maker of fixtures and furniture in Chicago Heights, was extinguished around noon, city spokesman David Ormsby said.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.
“While the damage of the fire is massive, the most important thing is that all our people are safe and accounted for,” Morgan Li said on Facebook.
“We will do everything we can to rebuild what was lost and continue to support our people and the entire Chicago Heights community,” the company said.
Morgan Li announced a year ago that it had acquired the Chicago Heights property.
“The location of the fire is one of our five manufacturing facilities and we will continue to support our customers throughout the other operational locations,” the company said.
Evers appoints former Milwaukee health leader to head DHS
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Monday appointed the former public health leader in Milwaukee as secretary of the state Department of Health Services.
Kirsten Johnson, who formerly served as Milwaukee’s health commissioner for two years until resigning in January, will become the third secretary of the state agency under Evers when she takes the position on Feb. 27.
She replaces Karen Timberlake, who served in the role from January 2021 until her resignation in December. Evers’ first secretary, Andrea Palm, drew heat from the Republican-controlled Legislature for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Palm left to serve as a deputy U.S. Health and Human Services secretary in President Joe Biden’s administration.
Neither Palm nor Timberlake was confirmed by the state Senate. Johnson, like her predecessors, can serve in the role unless the Senate would vote to reject her confirmation.
“Kirsten has a storied, 20-plus year career in public health and public service, including her time serving Washington and Ozaukee Counties and the city of Milwaukee during some of our state’s toughest days,” Evers said in a statement.
Johnson had worked in the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department for more than a decade before coming to Milwaukee.
Johnson said in a statement that over her career in public health she has “worked to address the challenges and health disparities facing Wisconsin’s rural, urban, and suburban communities alike—disparities that were laid bare by the pandemic.”
