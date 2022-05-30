Chicago-area man gets year in prison for throwing explosive
CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man who admitted throwing an explosive at police during a violent demonstration in June 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to one year in federal prison.
Christian Rea, 21, of Aurora, pleaded guilty last year to obstructing law enforcement when he threw a lit incendiary device at a line of uniformed police officers, injuring several of them, the Chicago Tribune reported.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin also ordered Rea to pay $13,585 in restitution to the city of Naperville.
Officers injured by the device said they suffered from repeated headaches, ringing in the ears and vision loss, prosecutors said.
At the time of the June 1, 2020, disturbance following a George Floyd-related protest, officials said the explosion occurred at the outset of the violence. More than 20 restaurants, stores and other buildings had windows broken and some were broken into and looted. At least one restaurant was damaged by incendiary devices, and one person stabbed while trying to stop vandalism from occurring.
Rea was among about a dozen people who were arrested. Two burglaries occurred at the same time in other parts of town and may have been orchestrated to take place while police were centered downtown, officials said.
$2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republicans recovered
MADISON, Wis. — All of the $2.3 million stolen from the Wisconsin Republican Party by hackers just before the 2020 presidential election has been recovered, including nearly $600,000 obtained by the FBI and given back to the party last month, the state party chairman said Tuesday.
The state GOP noticed suspicious activity on Oct. 22, 2020, and contacted the FBI a day later, less than two weeks before Election Day. The party determined that the money had been taken from the account it was using to help try to reelect President Donald Trump. He went on to lose Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by less than 21,000 votes.
The investigation into the theft is ongoing, Wisconsin party chairman Mark Jefferson said.
“We understand that the investigation remains active and what determinations have been made on holding those responsible accountable, we are not privy to at this time,” Jefferson said.
Leonard Peace, a spokesman for the FBI in Wisconsin, did not immediately return a message.
The Republican Party chairman at the time, Andrew Hitt, said in 2020 that the hackers manipulated invoices from four vendors who were being paid for direct mail for Trump’s reelection efforts as well as for pro-Trump material such as hats to be handed out to supporters. Invoices and other documents were altered so when the party paid them, the money went to the hackers instead of the vendors, Hitt said.
The party has increased its cybersecurity operations over the past two years and have not been hacked again, although there have been numerous attempts, said Jefferson, the current chairman. That work includes contracting with an outside agency to help train party employees, Jefferson said.
“Cybersecurity has only become more of a problem over the past two years,” he said.
The FBI returned just under $600,000 to the party on April 14, which was listed on campaign finance forms as a “recovery of fraudulent transfer.” The fraud unit with the party’s bank was able to recover $1.5 million over the past 18 months, Jefferson said. The rest of what was stolen was replaced either through insurance payments or fundraising targeted to help recover from the theft, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.