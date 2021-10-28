Man who crashed fuel truck into Waterloo house gets prison
WATERLOO, Iowa — A man who crashed a stolen fuel tanker into other vehicles before smashing into a Waterloo home last year has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Dakota Luck, 26, was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in July to theft, reckless use of explosives, reckless driving and marijuana possession, station KWWL reported.
Police said Luck caused a string of crashes on Aug. 20, 2020, that began when he crashed a semitrailer into a ditch at a fuel blending facility where he worked. Witnesses said Luck was stripping off his clothing and running around before he climbed into the fuel tanker cab and took off.
Police said the stolen truck was traveling about 70 mph when it ran a red light and hit a minivan and other vehicles before crashing into the home, spilling thousands of gallons of diesel fuel and forcing neighbors to evacuate their homes.
No one in the home that was hit was injured, but Luck had to be cut from the wreckage. He was hospitalized and arrested 11 days later.
Funeral held for Iowa trooper killed in crash
WAUKON, Iowa — Flags across Iowa were lowered to half-staff and hundreds of people and law enforcement officers filled the Waukon High School gymnasium Wednesday for the funeral of an Iowa State Patrol trooper who died from injuries he received in a car crash in the line of duty.
Trooper Ted Benda, 37, died Oct. 20, nearly a week after he was injured in a car crash in northeast Iowa that happened while he was rushing to assist the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department with a wanted suspect, the Department of Public Safety has said.
The crash happened Oct. 14 near Postville, and Benda was airlifted to a hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he later died.
Benda, who grew up in Waukon, joined the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in 2005 and transferred to the state patrol in 2016. He most recently worked out of the office in Oelwein.
He is survived by his wife, Holly, and their four children.
A private burial was to be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waukon following the funeral.
Pritzker to visit U.K. to tout climate efforts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will travel to the United Kingdom next week to discuss the state’s efforts to neutralize climate change while bolstering economic development, his office said Wednesday.
The Democrat and top staff members will travel to Britain and Scotland from Nov. 2-9 and attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.
“Illinois is leading the Midwest on climate action and building a green energy economy and I am eager to tout our success abroad,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Our historic clean energy legislation, talented workforce, and role as a transportation hub for the nation makes our state a top destination for international companies looking to do business in the U.S.”
Pritzker’s group will land in London on Nov. 2. Members will spend two days meeting with business leaders discussing Illinois economic development opportunities and investment opportunities in an emerging eco-friendly economy.
On Nov. 5, the Illinois mission will attend the 2021 climate conference known as COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. Pritzker will explain the steps the state has taken to move toward clean energy in the next quarter century and urge other leaders to do the same.